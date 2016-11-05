10 chic entrances perfect for Singapore homes

As we plan and decorate our homes, there is more often than not one space that gets neglected and passed over in the design stakes. As well as the bathroom, the utility room, and some of the less desirable to decorate areas of one’s abode, the entrance area is definitely omitted and excluded.

However, this crucial space is an area that can actually work in a functional, practical and stylish way, while imparting a sophisticated purpose upon its abode. But where does one begin? In most homes there are plenty of different factors to consider. Generally the space is small and cloistered or open and troublesome. In many instances, a large and open interior entrance space can seem tougher to decorate and design than its cramped counterparts.

Without further ado, we’ve gathered 10 chic internal entrance spaces that are sure to inspire a few ideas and concepts. Read on below and start transforming your home today!