A 65m² apartment decorated on a tiny budget

Decorating and re-designing a house or apartment on a budget can be difficult at the best of times. However, it is not impossible. Today’s feature dwelling boasts a compact layout of only 65m², as well as an interesting and sophisticated refurbishment. Whether you’re planning your next domestic remodel, or are looking to enhance your existing abode, we’re sure you’ll learn something from this residence.

Designed by Obradeeva, this home has been developed to take advantage of every centimetre, while enhancing the quality and functionality of its space. Welcoming and attractive, the newly renovated interior boasts innovative storage options, and a liveable ambience. If we’ve piqued your interest and you would like to check out the rest of this property, read on below!