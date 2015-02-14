Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creative swimming pools

press profile homify press profile homify
PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style pool
Loading admin actions …

For 5000 years people have been bathing in man-made pools of water. The ‘great bath’ of Pakistani city, Mohenjo-daro, was the earliest public water tank in the ancient world and set in motion a luxurious desire to rest, relax, unwind and relish in the azure liquid, while soaking up the hot summer sun. For five millennia not much has changed. We still value the tranquillity and relaxation that a swimming pool offers, and the luxury of owning one's own private water retreat is still considered a lavish and opulent asset. Swimming pools have since taken many forms, from the Greek and Roman baths, to the first ‘modern day’ pool built in 1920s America. Most of us will have some memory of 80s style kidney bean-shaped pools that saved us during hot summers and provided countless childhood memories. In the last decade pools have transformed from the typical rectangle into architecturally designed places of sumptuous serenity. 

Peruse the following well-designed examples of different swimming pools that will undoubtedly elicit envy, and allow yourself inspiration to create your own piece of aquatic heaven.

Room with a watery view

gartenhaus @gart zwei - München, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

Who says a swimming pool has to be a standard rectangular affair? Pools situated against architecture create a space that is intriguing, and evoke a sense of ‘island’ living when inside the home. This is a perfect example of creating a body of water alongside a house and letting the water ‘in’. Moreover with an expansive view of the pool from within the lounge space, the water can creep around the side of the house into a water feature. Coupled with the deep, rich hue of this pond-like pool an essence of mystery is created within the indoor and outdoor space.

Swimming on the edge

House The , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern pool
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House The

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

A pool without borders, this is the ultimate in luxurious living—the infinity pool, one of Hollywood mansions and 5 star getaways, this examples proves how opulence and lavish pools can exist within one's own home. If you are lucky enough to possess a plot with a view, consider a pool whose side barriers appear to drop away and create a sense of connection with swimming pool and the view beyond.

The indoor pool

homify Eclectic style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

A spa in your very own home, this excellent swimming pool has everything you could ever require and more. Tiled in a mixture of green tones, this space looks more like a luxury 5-star hotel than an indoor residential pool. If you are looking to create a spectacular scene within your abode, then look no further than this example—giant projector screen displays blockbuster films while your swim, or you may simply want to relax on a banana lounge and soak up the steam. While the space is set up for numerous activities, it also has the practicalities of an indoor swimming pool; it is long enough to accommodate lap swimming and has a smart open shower to the right to ensure you are rinsed well before entering the main house. This is sophisticated and technologically flashy architecture at its best.

Harmonious nature

PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style pool
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

If a giant swimming pool cinema is not your cup of tea, consider this lovely ‘back to basics’ bathing space that creates an innate sense of calm and tranquillity. Set in natural surroundings, this wonderfully organic pool is banked by lavender and native plants ensuring it settles in with the environment and becomes a part of the space without feeling jarring or conspicuous.

Garden and pool

Landschappelijke tuin met Zwemvijver, Stam Hoveniers Stam Hoveniers Pool
Stam Hoveniers

Stam Hoveniers
Stam Hoveniers
Stam Hoveniers

Another wonderful use of water is this glorious garden and swimming pool combination—set up with the swimming pool near the dwelling; the body of water then extends a great distance into a pond-like water feature incorporating natural plants and maximising the view from the home. Combined with a raw timber deck and a pair of sun chairs, this excellent space incorporates many different elements to create a space that is stylish and sympathetic to the natural environment.

Green kitchens

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks