Creative swimming pools

For 5000 years people have been bathing in man-made pools of water. The ‘great bath’ of Pakistani city, Mohenjo-daro, was the earliest public water tank in the ancient world and set in motion a luxurious desire to rest, relax, unwind and relish in the azure liquid, while soaking up the hot summer sun. For five millennia not much has changed. We still value the tranquillity and relaxation that a swimming pool offers, and the luxury of owning one's own private water retreat is still considered a lavish and opulent asset. Swimming pools have since taken many forms, from the Greek and Roman baths, to the first ‘modern day’ pool built in 1920s America. Most of us will have some memory of 80s style kidney bean-shaped pools that saved us during hot summers and provided countless childhood memories. In the last decade pools have transformed from the typical rectangle into architecturally designed places of sumptuous serenity.

Peruse the following well-designed examples of different swimming pools that will undoubtedly elicit envy, and allow yourself inspiration to create your own piece of aquatic heaven.