Much has been said about colour and its influence on the human psyche—some believe that each individual colour can affect us in a different and extremely potent way, while others believe colour is simply something a matter of taste and choice. Either way, there is no denying the power colour can have on our domestic spaces. You wouldn’t paint a child’s room black and you wouldn’t tile your swimming pool red; each scheme can create a different atmosphere, and the ambience within your space greatly relies on the hue chosen. However when it comes to bathrooms, there are numerous different colours that can all function in a harmonious and successful way—from black, white, blue and even yellow, all colours can be represented in various bathroom spaces, and the task lies with picking a tone that radiates the environment, character and mood you desire.

Take a look at the following colourful bathrooms below and get some inspiration to change the atmosphere of your space and evoke something new and fresh.