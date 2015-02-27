Much has been said about colour and its influence on the human psyche—some believe that each individual colour can affect us in a different and extremely potent way, while others believe colour is simply something a matter of taste and choice. Either way, there is no denying the power colour can have on our domestic spaces. You wouldn’t paint a child’s room black and you wouldn’t tile your swimming pool red; each scheme can create a different atmosphere, and the ambience within your space greatly relies on the hue chosen. However when it comes to bathrooms, there are numerous different colours that can all function in a harmonious and successful way—from black, white, blue and even yellow, all colours can be represented in various bathroom spaces, and the task lies with picking a tone that radiates the environment, character and mood you desire.
Take a look at the following colourful bathrooms below and get some inspiration to change the atmosphere of your space and evoke something new and fresh.
White, the decorating hue of virtue, sanitation, purity and innocence—therefore, it stands to reason that stylish bathrooms the world over tend to incorporate a spotless white colour scheme. However, a white bathroom can be so much more than a tiled, dirt resistant, easy clean design, white bathrooms can evoke immense feelings of purity, and when bathing within a space, the wholesomeness and clarity that is exuded from the white tones leave you feeling cleansed and sparkling. To ensure your space does not become two-dimensional, throw in some contrasting elements such as bright chrome features, and colourful or dark-hued accessories, such as plush charcoal towels and linen.
Now yellow is a colour that is not often seen in bathing spaces, if overused, it can induce a sickly sensitivity, malaise or crowded and stuffy atmosphere. However, if utilised well, yellow will inject a sunniness, a vibrancy and optimistic attitude. This example shows how yellow can be incorporated in a successful manner by ensuring the space has good access to light and is interspersed with white fittings and fixtures, creating a happy ambience full of sprightly cheerfulness.
This gloriously green bathroom might not seem like your first choice in colour scheme. However it's deep yet bright hues indicate a sense of restoration, vitality and freshness. Consider a green bathroom if you want a space that is vital and alive.
Blue, the colour of the sea, the oceans and the rivers that flow into them—it is also known that blue is the colour of intelligence, tranquillity and of course relaxation, so it makes logical sense to include in your bathroom design. Our bathing spaces are areas we can retreat into, lock the door and wash away the stresses of our lives, our careers, or simply a demanding day. If you like the idea of creating a tranquil and relaxing space in which to bathe, consider this example that illustrates how blue can be used subtly and effectively for a space that is stylish and enjoyable. This vintage tub evokes a sense of royalty, richness and wealth, while the sponge-patterned walls that are interposed with white lines give a sense of cleanliness and open space.
One of the least used colours in the bathroom is red, this hue is often avoided as it can create a sensation of loss of space or stuffiness. If utilised correctly however, it can inject passion and warmth into an area that is often treated too clinically or made to feel sterile and emotionless. If you wish for a bathroom that evokes energy and lust, then consider a hint of red—just remember that less can be more, and red can become overpowering if not punctuated with other coordinating or contrasting hues.
Similar to white, but with a little more edge and rustic ambience, are the neutral and earthy tones. Pale or muted hues work extremely well in all bathroom designs as they are inoffensive, classic and relatively timeless. Consider a neutral bathroom if you would like a space that is useable, unobjectionable yet possesses a subtle style and understated panache. The key to an earthy or muted bathroom scheme is to intersperse contrasting accessories and hints of darker more powerful tones to create interest and diversity which will ensure your bathroom does not become bland or boring.
Truly the most sophisticated and elegant bathroom hue, this black bathroom space utilises different textures to add depth and intrigue. Moreover the deep rich tones of the black infuse a sense of glamour and elegance ensuring this space is unforgettable and full of mysterious flair.