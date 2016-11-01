A surprisingly spacious narrow home

Newcomers to Japanese architecture might be interested to know that Japanese homes traditionally have flexible living spaces, so rooms aren't given a designated function as you might expect. This room has a hammock that suggests it could be used as a living room or even a bedroom. Either way, there are few details and furnishings because the quality of the materials, the basic design and the natural elements are of prime importance in Japanese design. Here our focus remains on the rich variations in the wooden flooring and the slight variation in the square window designs.

