The simple yet chic city apartment

If you’re one of the many people who's taken to urban living, then this superb apartment feature might be just the décor inspiration you're looking for! There’s something so ultra chic and stylish about a modern home with elegant detail, contemporary features and brilliant lighting, you're sure to be inspired to add some creativity to your home interior. The brilliant team of interior designers ensured that the apartment is not only amazing in décor, but also includes some personality and character, making it unbelievably charming.
This amazing apartment enjoys excellent panoramic views, and is blessed with large windows and lots of light. The floor plan and layout of this modern apartment allows the homeowners to enjoy the comfortable fresh air and sunlight in all rooms, a must-have feature for an open and spacious home.
The sensational kitchen is filled with fantastic natural light. The use of simple neutral colours enhances the spacious atmosphere of the kitchen, and the minimalist cabinets and uncluttered appearance are a perfect choice for this stylish layout and design. The generous storage allows all items and accessories to be neatly housed in cabinets, leaving the counters free and tidy.
The office of this home is unique and funky. It’s a striking source of inspiration for a creative mind who works from home. The wall is vibrant and cheeky, with the sofa adding an extra sleeping space for those unexpected guests. If you look closely, you’ll see that the colourful wall is actually filled with photographs, almost like a memory wall, paying homage to the family and their good times. The room also features an abundance of natural light to add chic drama to the room.
The home includes a comfortable and adorable child’s bedroom. The furniture and décor is fun and cosy, creating an interesting and comfortable space in which to relax, sleep and enjoy a playdate with other kids. The room is surprisingly spacious for an apartment, while the colour scheme is perfect for a soothing environment. The natural wooden flooring is a sensational feature too, creating a classic warm look.
The master bedroom is relaxing and serene, with a palette of neutral tones adding chic style and elegance to the space. The lovely lighting, attractive accent colours and white bed linen are an amazing choice to decorate this bedroom, creating an escape from the working world and bustling city streets.
The bathroom is the part of the home that often requires the most attention. Here, this tranquil space is filled with a simple colour palette that is neutral yet versatile, while the blue accent colour can be adapted as the seasons progress. The excellent lighting and large mirror enhance the size of the bathroom, while the fresh flowers are an elegant touch too.
