13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

When decorating a small dwelling, it's sometimes difficult to try to balance form and function. You may have to compromise on the size or quantity of your furnishings, or soften your colour palette to one that will expand, rather than constrain, your home's interior aesthetic.

The good news is that there are plenty of options to create a stylish and modern home within a diminutive floor plan! What follows are 13 great ideas on how to do just that.

Have a read and tell us if you think of anything to add!