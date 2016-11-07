Your browser is out-of-date.

10 rustic houses to make your heart beat faster

Justwords Justwords
Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna
Loading admin actions …

Those of us exhausted by the bustle of city life often yearn for the peace and quiet of the countryside. And living in a quaint and rustic house surrounded by verdant fields and tall trees can help you relish nature’s beauty and freshness like nothing else. So here we bring you 10 stunning homes which make use of natural materials, for earthy appeal and serene charm. From simple to stylish, traditional to modern, you'll find a variety of designs here to inspire!

1. Warm country-style kitchen

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Lavish use of natural wood, simple and sleek furniture designs and sandy-hued floor tiles make this kitchen a warm and endearing space in which to cook hearty meals. Modern appliances, copper utensils and soothing recessed lights add to the inviting vibe.

2. Unique and rustic

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

This delightfully quirky and asymmetrical cottage was built by the architects at Manuel Monroy, Arquitecto, and combines wood and stone for an unforgettable impact. We love how the right side of the roof slopes down to almost kiss the ground, as well as the hilltop position of the house.

3. Modern appeal

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

This rustic yet modern cottage makes use of wood and bricks, along with concrete, to create a structure which is simple yet charming. The blue windows and potted plants make the abode even more attractive.

4. Deck with a view

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

The shaded wooden deck you see here comes with a smart seating arrangement, so you can enjoy outdoor pleasures easily. With quaint lanterns casting soft glows, you can sup a drink here while soaking in the beauty of the greenery.

5. American inspiration

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

This cottage clearly follows the traditional American design style for country houses. Brick and wood come together to infuse the building with earthiness, while dashes of white add charm to the rustic colour palette.

6. Nature-friendly cabin

Australian Rainforest Retreat, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Australian Rainforest Retreat

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

The richness of wood and clear glass windows make this double-storey cabin a gorgeously rustic affair in the middle of the forest. Glass allows you to admire nature even from the inside, while the spacious deck is perfect for breathing in fresh air, listening to birds or sunbathing.

7. Earthy living

Casa Laje de Pedra, Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Rugged stone walls, solid wooden beams, and other stylish wooden accents fill this living space with rustic charm and warmth. The red couches add a dash of vibrancy, while the glass wall allows you to view nature from close quarters.

8. Contemporary fairytale

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Set magically amidst lush greenery, this quaint little cottage stole our hearts effortlessly. A modern colour palette for the exterior walls was combined with a traditional thatched roof, bringing the best of both worlds together. Charming glass windows and doors set in latticed wooden frames allow sunlight to enter the house generously, besides promising stunning views.

9. Pretty rustic bedroom

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Different shades of creamy white combine with pale-hued wooden beams to make this bedroom calm, cosy and inviting. A colonial-style dresser and end table, a pretty armchair and a plush bed promise oodles of comfort and style here. Flowers, dainty lights, and some chic framed artworks offer aesthetic appeal.

10. Floating rusticity

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Halved tree trunks form the floating steps of this unique and intensely earthy staircase, while wooden beams appear on the gabled ceiling, too. White walls, wooden furniture, a couple of indoor plants and a terracotta floor help modernism unite with countryside appeal.

So pick the design or decor scheme that impressed you the most and start putting together your own rustic home now! Here’s another story you might like: 7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget.

8 tricks to make the most of your tiny balcony
Which of these rustic homes gets your vote?

