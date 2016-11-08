9 easy ways to make your home a relaxing oasis

We all know that a decluttered home is an essential part of creating a relaxing oasis, but that doesn't mean it necessarily needs to be perfectly clean at all times. Life is constantly on the move and it's ridiculous to beat yourself up for a little clutter. Make things easy by setting up some attractive easy storage boxes at key spots around the home. Just set aside a regular time to empty them!

