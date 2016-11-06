10 tricks to make the most of your small and narrow kitchen

Is your small kitchen quickly filled with clutter due to insufficient storage? Well, in this Ideabook, we aim to show you the amazing potential of narrow kitchens—and how they can add style to your home, without skimping on storage! So if you’re worried about adding a splash of colour to your kitchen, the homify interior designers will reassure you that a vibrant hue may be just what you need to make your kitchen unique and attractive. Keen to learn more? Then read on…