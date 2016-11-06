Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tricks to make the most of your small and narrow kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Loading admin actions …

Is your small kitchen quickly filled with clutter due to insufficient storage? Well, in this Ideabook, we aim to show you the amazing potential of narrow kitchens—and how they can add style to your home, without skimping on storage! So if you’re worried about adding a splash of colour to your kitchen, the homify interior designers will reassure you that a vibrant hue may be just what you need to make your kitchen unique and attractive. Keen to learn more? Then read on…

1. Priorities straight

Before adding extra appliances and accessories into your kitchen, it's important to consider items that you currently have, and whether there is space for them in your kitchen revamp. Assess the storage space and plan accordingly to take full advantage of your area. You may want to sell or giveaway outdated appliances and replace them with sleeker modern options.

2. Multi-functional

The addition of multi-functional furniture is a must for compact kitchens. This means that a countertop will be a workspace for meal preparation, but also a dining area and storage hub for kitchen essentials.

3. Hidden refrigerator

Large appliances may overwhelm a narrow kitchen, so if possible, hide your refrigerator in your cabinets for a minimal and uncluttered appearance.

4. Drawer effect

Kitchen at Senette Avenue

Drawers are an essential when it comes to kitchen storage; they provide the perfect accessible way to reach spices, seasonings and kitchen utensils. Keep a label maker at hand to ensure that all your items are perfectly organised, too.

5. Colour zones

A fantastic way to designate areas of your open-plan kitchen is by incorporating colour into your planning. Choose your favourite colours for the main features, then add some neutral colours for an elegant look.

6. Hide the trash

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

If you need a garbage can in the kitchen, you may want to consider a trash receptacle stored in the cupboard to keep the space free from unsightly mess and dirt. It’s not a new idea, but it certainly is popular for a reason.

7. Vertical height

Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
You may want to take advantage of the vertical heights available to you when planning your kitchen revamp. These magnetic spice holders are particularly cute and chic! Simply attach them to the side of your refrigerator, and you’ll always have them to hand.

8. Indirect lighting

House in Belgrano

Installing lighting beneath your top cabinets and shelves may be a great idea for your kitchen, but it’s also important to ensure they can be lit safely and securely during cooking. This feature is essential when it comes to keeping your kitchen tidy, too.

9. Vibrant colour combinations

Projetos

This narrow kitchen is seriously eye-catching and vibrant. The combination of yellow tiles and sleek black cabinets is awesome, creating a different and dynamic kitchen that is just picture perfect!

10. Suspended storage

homify

If you’re stuck on storage ideas for your narrow kitchen, opt for some hanging solutions. You’ll have a space-efficient spot for all your utensils, pots and pans in no time! This way you can free up some cabinet space for other kitchen items, such as crockery and groceries. If a more traditional approach is your style, then have a look at 8 rustic kitchens you need to see.

A 65m² apartment decorated on a tiny budget
Which of these ideas will you include in your narrow kitchen?

