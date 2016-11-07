Your browser is out-of-date.

10 kitchen counters you'll want in your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style kitchen
In today's homify Ideabook, we have a look at some stunning kitchen counters to amaze and astound you! These 10 counters are sure to add functionality and practicality to your modern kitchen, while incorporating a touch of glamour to your home too. So whether your kitchen is lovely and spacious or small and compact, the interior designers at homify have something to suit your cooking space! Read on for some serious kitchen inspiration…

1. Double level

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern kitchen Concrete White
This kitchen counter is an excellent choice for functionality. There’s more than enough space to work with, as well as an informal dining area to grab those quick meals as you head to work. The colour choice and sleek appearance makes this kitchen a top choice for a modern home, with dark granite and a wood detail separating the spaces.

2. Rustic style

Casas unifamiliares, ggap.arquitectura ggap.arquitectura Modern kitchen
The rustic style of this kitchen is amazing! The shiny surfaces have been replaced by textured wood, while the neutral colours of exposed brick and light wood add to the décor. The kitchen will make for an amazing feature in any home that welcomes unique style.

3. Narrow spaces

APARTAMENTO BA, Ocapi Arquitetura Ocapi Arquitetura Modern kitchen Granite White
Modern homes now include open-plan living spaces for the kitchen, living room and dining area. The outcome of this is that a kitchen may be a lot smaller or more compact than we’d like. A narrow kitchen, however, doesn’t have to look cramped and unwelcoming. The neutral colours and simple fixtures pictured definitely make this compact kitchen a lot more attractive.

4. Diverse sizes

Riviera Apartment, Staging Factory Staging Factory Eclectic style kitchen
This kitchen layout may be somewhat odd, but that’s doesn’t mean it isn’t interesting. The cabinets provide enough storage for kitchen essentials, while the small breakfast bar creates a spot for informal dining or a morning cup of coffee.

5. Elegance and sophistication

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style kitchen
The materials used in this kitchen may be rustic, but their colour combination and layout is proudly modern. The white brick-like tiles are an interesting choice, and along with the wood, granite and stone, the kitchen is absolutely chic and friendly.

6. Multifunctional

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
This kitchen is another example of a multifunctional, open-plan arrangement. The yellow L-shaped counter adds some quirkiness to the space, while the wooden table that extends from the kitchen island serves as a dining room table. Now that’s dynamic!

7. Ultra-modern

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern kitchen
When deciding on the detail and décor for the kitchen, it's important to consider all the details that matter to us, whether it means modern appliances, eclectic features or even contemporary materials. This lovely kitchen gets it all right!

8. Wooden finish

Reforma de piso calle París, Standal Standal Modern kitchen
Although a wooden counter is a prominent choice for rustic kitchen décor, there’s nothing stopping you from adding this textured natural material to your minimalist kitchen as well. Enhance the ambiance with some soft lighting and your meal preparation will be a breeze!

9. Creative

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
If your personality is completely daring and different, then a kitchen with a pop of colour and some gorgeous style will be a great choice for you. The yellow countertop, along with the charcoal walls, is an interesting combination—but it’s seriously inviting too.

​ 10. Simple

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
Or is your dream kitchen devoid of all extra fuss, from bold colours, modern materials and eclectic finishes? The simple look is a great idea too, and will ensure your kitchen is a tasteful and trendy feature in your home for years to come. 

Now that you've decided on your ideal kitchen counter, how about these 10 ideas for modern kitchen cabinets?

A 50m² one-room home you'll adore
Which kitchen counter appeals to your the most?

