15 simple ideas to make your entrance look beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style windows & doors
Your home's entrance is the very first aspect of décor that guests see when they visit, which is why it's so important to ensure that this space is interesting and inviting. These fantastic, simple, ideas will help you pretty-up your home entrance, and with 15 décor tips at hand, we’re sure you'll find an option that appeals! From modern, rustic, elegant to luxurious, we have something for every taste. A chic and more welcoming entrance is achievable—let’s find out how!

1. Detailed effect

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Stone Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Although this main entrance has a minimalist persona, it is also creative and attractive. The addition of a clay pot is interesting, and with the white gravel surroundings, the effect is elegant.

2. Lead the way

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

This board pathway is a charming choice for any modern home. And with the lovely illumination and striking plant life, the entrance is just wonderful.

3. Rich wood with a simple doormat

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Going for a doormat at the entrance creates a dual role for décor. It ensures that your floors remain clean, while adding a welcoming ambiance as well.

4. Potted plants

CASA ZAGO, ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado Minimalist windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado

Adding pot plants to the entrance is a great way to ensure a fresh and vibrant aesthetic. This is an especially elegant feature for white or plain exteriors.

5. Water, water everywhere

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style windows & doors
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

There’s something so comforting about the sound of running water… So go for a moat-like appearance at your entrance, and you’ll have a home with palatial personality.

6. Sculptured

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

If you like statement-making detail and artwork, then a sculpture at the entrance is a great idea. Your guests will be left wondering about the artistic appeal that awaits inside, too.

7. Simple and tidy

homify Front doors
homify

Architects often consider a tidy entrance such as this for a compact home. It’s a simple choice that requires very little maintenance, while being tasteful too.

8. Rustic wood

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

Inspired by rustic décor and classic detail? A wooden door with a wooden frame is the perfect way to recreate that style in a simple way.

9. Colour is your tool

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern windows & doors
ユミラ建築設計室

A pop of colour is an awesome way to add drama to your entrance, so pick a gorgeous vibrant shade and mosaic tiles for an interesting façade.

10. Charming accessories

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Make your home's entrance an expression of the things that matter to you! These large vases will be attractive and fascinating, don’t you think?

11. Whitewashed corridor

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern windows & doors
BTL Property LTD

Roland Gardens

You may think your décor options are limited for narrow corridors, but with some neutral colours and quirky effects, this entrance is a wonderful feature in its own right.

12. Classy touch

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style windows & doors
08023 Architects

This mildly tropical design is an awesome idea for a unique home entrance. Teamed with rich hydrangeas and gorgeous palms, this quirky wooden door is utterly beguiling.

13. Pretty peculiar

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style windows & doors
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

This colourful door adds a traditional yet charming effect to the rustic stone exterior, while being warm and playful. The mini plant pots finish the look perfectly.

14. Contoured elegance

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

This entrance is an example of simple modern décor, with very few colours detracting from the clean aesthetic. However, the addition of some small garden garden beds adds a touch of vitality.

15. Pot plants

homify Front doors
homify

Our final stop in this Ideabook looks at pot plants as the main décor feature for an inviting entrance. So consider sprucing up your exterior with some simple yet colourful flora for a friendlier façade! 

Inspired by these ideas? Then here are 10 chic entrances perfect for Singapore homes.

Smart modern design: A tiny yet brilliant home
Which of the 15 ideas would you add to your home?

