Between white and modern style: a fairytale apartment

Today we will delve into a stylishly renovated Italian apartment. The original properly was dark and in desperate need of modernisation, so architects ED Archidesign completely brightened up the interior with a fresh white palette. They also added wooden floors and trims, both stained to a deep, rich colour. This adds a dramatic, striking look to the home and immediately draws attention to the architectural detailing. So if you are looking for ideas on transforming an older property into a home with modern grace, you'll definitely love the pictures we have in store for you! Let's go on a photo tour…
The living room has been decorated with a rather strict white palette. This really allows the deep rich colour of the wooden elements to remain centre stage. It also infuses the home with warmth that might otherwise be lacking in a home with so many white elements.
The entrance leads us immediately into the main living area. This is a common element in many apartments, so it's interesting to see how the designers have sought to define this entranceway. There is just a classic side table placed against the adjacent wall, but it's been painted silver for an extra splash of modern elegance. It appears that a fine recessed strip light runs over this area and across the room. There are multiple doors leading off from this room and an unusual triangular layout, so this illuminated element guides our line of sight as we navigate our way through the home.
The white kitchen has cupboards with wooden trim. These give the kitchen a slightly classic grace that quietly grounds the modern decor. We love the large proportions of the cupboards. They make the modestly sized kitchen appear large and generous. Also, note the lack of wall cupboards on the left. This open space adds to the bright and airy feel of the home.
The master bedroom is simplicity itself. It's interesting to see how cosy and characterful this bedroom feels when there are just minimal furnishings and very few architectural details. The wooden floor and unusual angle of the corner to our right has a lot to do with that.
The design theme of the main living areas does not always translate well when transferred over into a child's bedroom. But here we can see how the obvious shift in colour scheme works. The good thing about a white palette and lush wooden floorboards is that they form a monochromatic base for a huge variety of furniture styles and colour themes. This bedroom certainly has all the verve and colour a young child might desire.
No minimalist modern home is complete without a bright shower room. This one has of course a transparent glass wall and a waterfall shower-head. Note how the roof rises and levels off at the edge of the shower room. Here we also see a false ceiling panel with a recessed light. The lavish mirror frame is an unexpected touch.
This is definitely a home with a modern touch of luxury. In addition to the shower room, we also have a deep bathtub, complete with spa jets. The little area is wedged between a wall and a window. This almost makes it feel like a private little cocoon. It's also good to see that the occupants have a view out of the window too.
Italian homes are often known for having a little extra hint of pizzazz and the second bathroom here certainly doesn't disappoint. The lower half has small multi-coloured tiles that add a lot of lively interest. The classic vanity is a nice change too.
