Using colour in your home

Choosing a colour scheme can be hard. Hours spent with colour wheels, trying to decide what complements what, what contrasts with what; working out what works before throwing up your hands in despair and starting again. What if you cheated—just a little bit—and chose a piece of furniture, or a wall covering, that, like a colour wheel, did most of the work for you? We're talking multi-coloured pieces: furniture, wall or floor coverings that come in a ready-made patchwork of colours which you can use as the colour statement in your room, or as inspiration for decorating the rest of it. A multi-coloured piece will provide you with a ready-made palette for the rest of the room: a sideboard incorporating, say, blues and reds and yellows will naturally suggest blue, red, or yellow cushions and accessories. Alternatively, you could keep the rest of the room neutral, or in a colour block, and use that one piece to do the colour talking for you. One piece: many ideas!