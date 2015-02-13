Green kitchens

When it comes to the colour of your new kitchen, your first idea might not be green—indeed, it probably won't be. Yet green has great potential as a kitchen colour: it's fresh, natural, clean, and surprisingly versatile. Green works with a wide range of other shades, and, like blue, is a natural partner for the bright white that so many of us use as the base palette of our kitchens. It comes in tones ranging from yellow to brown, taking in the vivid shades of neon and lime green in-between, so the effect can be anything from bright to muted, fresh to disco. Some people suggest that green reduces appetite, which might put some off using it in the kitchen; on the other hand, others might think that's a good thing! Not convinced? Take a look below and see what you can achieve with green in the kitchen—we've rounded up some very different but all equally spectacular kitchens that might just inspire you!