Chaotic, and with a reputation for violence, São Paulo is one of the biggest cities in the world, and widely regarded as one of the cultural capitals of South America. While it doesn't have a huge reputation for architecture, that's beginning to change, and it's the very edginess of the city that's inspiring the architects, designers and artists who live and work there. StudioMK27‘s beautiful block of concrete brutalism, Micasa Volume B, is one, prime example. The building is an annex of an existing furniture showroom—Micasa—and was built to house that store's Vitra collection. Micasa Volume B expands the floor space of that existing building out into a stunning, uncompromising structure that showcases the store's colourful furniture in a kind of furious harmony. Come with us, as we take a tour!