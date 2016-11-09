A narrow apartment's beautifully bright makeover

With sleek wooden slats lining the floor and creamy white hues dominating the environment, the revamped balcony looks pretty and inviting. All the clutter and steel mesh has been removed to open up the large windows. We love how the wall at the far end has been used to install sliding glass doors which now offer more ventilation than before. Wall-mounted plants and chic wooden furniture now make this the perfect spot for enjoying morning teas, relaxing after a hard day, or reading.

It’s inspiring how a spot of cleaning, smart organisation, soothing hues and trendy designs can give a morose home new life. Here’s another transformation story you're sure to like: A truly impressive apartment transformation.