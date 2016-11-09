A narrow apartment's beautifully bright makeover

Eager to see how a shabby, visually jarring and messy home gets a charming makeover? Then come with us to the Brazilian city of Salvador to witness an inspiring transformation project. The Fava Family residence was initially an unwelcoming space full of loud and mismatched colours and clutter. The abode suffered from a cramped and gloomy appearance, and a clear lack of organisation. But the architects at P2 Arquitetos Associados saw the potential of the property and introduced some structural and design tweaks for a dramatic change. Loaded with soft and bright hues, clever storage hacks and contemporary elements, the house is once again a sight to behold!
The house was shockingly drab and disorganised before, with stuff piling up in almost every corner. The wall colours were loud and unpleasant, too, and the space felt cramped and dingy.
The open-plan layout of the interior now ensures free flow of energy and fresh air through the windows. Creamy hues make the home look bright and spacious, while trendy furniture caters to urban needs. Vibrantly patterned cushions, artworks on the walls, and bright flowers add pizzazz to the cosy and welcoming home.
By hoisting bikes and other gym equipment against the walls, there is now adequate floor space available for moving around. Wood adds warmth here, while a large window brings in lots of sunlight.
Previously, the balcony lay cluttered and cramped—hardly a spot for relaxation. The metal mesh enclosure looked dated, and the need to open up the space was urgently apparent. The yellow colour on the walls also looked unbecoming alongside the unsightly gym equipment.
With sleek wooden slats lining the floor and creamy white hues dominating the environment, the revamped balcony looks pretty and inviting. All the clutter and steel mesh has been removed to open up the large windows. We love how the wall at the far end has been used to install sliding glass doors which now offer more ventilation than before. Wall-mounted plants and chic wooden furniture now make this the perfect spot for enjoying morning teas, relaxing after a hard day, or reading.
It's inspiring how a spot of cleaning, smart organisation, soothing hues and trendy designs can give a morose home new life.