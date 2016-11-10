Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Justwords Justwords
Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Stone is a fascinating natural material that can be incorporated into any kind of décor – contemporary or traditional, sophisticated or rugged. The raw rusticity of a stone wall is so much more impressive than an ordinary painted wall and lends lashings of pizzazz to any house! An expert team of architects can provide valuable insight into the best possible way to include a stone wall in your décor, boosting the style quotient of your home manifold. Today we’ll be looking at 12 types of stone walls that are suitable for a variety of homes, big or small, and are sure to provide inspiration for yours.

1. Adding texture

Entrance Hall Inside Out Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A light-coloured masonry wall is ideal for a contemporary room that has a neutral colour palette and many windows. The stone wall here adds texture to the smooth look of the room and harmonises with the large silver vases before it.

2. Bathtub set in stone

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern bathroom
Creating this stone niche for a bathtub gives a warm rustic touch to the space. The smooth stone veneer of the walls teams with the rough finish of the stone that is illuminated by recessed lights to make a lovely play of textures.

3. Shaded effect

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern media room
The variously shaded square stone tiles have been carefully assembled according to their colour, forming a striking wall.

4. Subtle stone

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Eclectic style living room
The neutral look of this stone wall blends with the minimalist theme in grey and brown, beautifully matching the rustic roof beams above. This attractive living space was designed by the architects at Kababie Arquitectos.

5. Flagstone surprise

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
A wall that looks like a pile of flagstones in different hues certainly looks impressive! This example is offset by the rich timber tones of the door.

6. The chunky look

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
The chunky texture of this grey stone wall creates a rugged look that is perfect for this rustic-themed bathroom.

7. Stone border

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
A brilliant way to use stones is by framing a doorway with specimens of different sizes, creating a raw rustic effect reminiscent of farmhouses in beautiful South America.

8. Rustic chic

Appartamento in montagna, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Rustic style bedroom Wood Wood effect
This exposed brick wall enhances the stylish rusticity of a bedroom décor that focuses on wood, stone and glass.

9. Accent wall

MOLDURAS EN MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
A wall that looks like a neat stack of thick flagstones makes for a stunning accent wall! Simple furnishings and accessories complete the look.

10. Elegance unlimited

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The sophisticated grey stone wall contrasts yet perfectly complements the polished wooden staircase and floor.

11. Highlighting the entrance

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A rough masonry wall lining the path to the entrance looks stylish and has a natural, outdoorsy aesthetic. The ornate wooden doors and beautiful porcelain vase add an opulent touch.

12. Stone veneer

Majestic Contemporary | BUNGALOW , Design Spirits Design Spirits Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Stone cladding composed of different sizes of stone bricks looks intriguing on a dividing wall. The various shades of brown jazz up the white and wooden décor here.

These 12 stone walls offer inspiration for any type of décor, whether as a striking accent wall or for creating a subtle and elegant effect. Here are some more decor ideas for your delectation: 18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes.

The perfectly simple home you'll wish was yours
Which of these walls would you pick?

