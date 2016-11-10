12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Stone is a fascinating natural material that can be incorporated into any kind of décor – contemporary or traditional, sophisticated or rugged. The raw rusticity of a stone wall is so much more impressive than an ordinary painted wall and lends lashings of pizzazz to any house! An expert team of architects can provide valuable insight into the best possible way to include a stone wall in your décor, boosting the style quotient of your home manifold. Today we’ll be looking at 12 types of stone walls that are suitable for a variety of homes, big or small, and are sure to provide inspiration for yours.