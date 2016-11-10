12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!)

Stone is a fascinating natural material that can be incorporated into any kind of décor – contemporary or traditional, sophisticated or rugged. The raw rusticity of a stone wall is so much more impressive than an ordinary painted wall and lends lashings of pizzazz to any house! An expert team of architects can provide valuable insight into the best possible way to include a stone wall in your décor, boosting the style quotient of your home manifold. Today we’ll be looking at 12 types of stone walls that are suitable for a variety of homes, big or small, and are sure to provide inspiration for yours.
A light-coloured masonry wall is ideal for a contemporary room that has a neutral colour palette and many windows. The stone wall here adds texture to the smooth look of the room and harmonises with the large silver vases before it.
Creating this stone niche for a bathtub gives a warm rustic touch to the space. The smooth stone veneer of the walls teams with the rough finish of the stone that is illuminated by recessed lights to make a lovely play of textures.
The variously shaded square stone tiles have been carefully assembled according to their colour, forming a striking wall.
The neutral look of this stone wall blends with the minimalist theme in grey and brown, beautifully matching the rustic roof beams above. This attractive living space was designed by the architects at Kababie Arquitectos.
A wall that looks like a pile of flagstones in different hues certainly looks impressive! This example is offset by the rich timber tones of the door.
The chunky texture of this grey stone wall creates a rugged look that is perfect for this rustic-themed bathroom.
A brilliant way to use stones is by framing a doorway with specimens of different sizes, creating a raw rustic effect reminiscent of farmhouses in beautiful South America.
This exposed brick wall enhances the stylish rusticity of a bedroom décor that focuses on wood, stone and glass.
A wall that looks like a neat stack of thick flagstones makes for a stunning accent wall! Simple furnishings and accessories complete the look.
The sophisticated grey stone wall contrasts yet perfectly complements the polished wooden staircase and floor.
A rough masonry wall lining the path to the entrance looks stylish and has a natural, outdoorsy aesthetic. The ornate wooden doors and beautiful porcelain vase add an opulent touch.
Stone cladding composed of different sizes of stone bricks looks intriguing on a dividing wall. The various shades of brown jazz up the white and wooden décor here.
These 12 stone walls offer inspiration for any type of décor, whether as a striking accent wall or for creating a subtle and elegant effect. Here are some more decor ideas for your delectation: 18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small homes.