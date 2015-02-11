Transforming your bathroom with black

As long as there have been bathrooms, there have been white bathrooms. The traditional, classic choice, and still probably the most popular one out there. Variations of white—creams, beiges—are also popular, and blues and earth tones have a constituency of fans. A while back, we took a look at using bright colours in the bathroom to shake things up a bit. Today, we'd like to shake things up even more: What about black in a bathroom? We all know that black is elegant, and mysterious, but is it really something you'd want to deck your bathroom out in? We weren't so sure either, and then we started to look at some examples here on homify. We were surprised, to say the least! It's unusual, sure, but it works really, really well. We've already decided that the next time we redecorate a bathroom we want a black one—and you will too when you take a look at the examples we've collected below!