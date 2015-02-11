Transforming your bathroom with black

As long as there have been bathrooms, there have been white bathrooms. The traditional, classic choice, and still probably the most popular one out there. Variations of white—creams, beiges—are also popular, and blues and earth tones have a constituency of fans. A while back, we took a look at using bright colours in the bathroom to shake things up a bit. Today, we'd like to shake things up even more: What about black in a bathroom? We all know that black is elegant, and mysterious, but is it really something you'd want to deck your bathroom out in? We weren't so sure either, and then we started to look at some examples here on homify. We were surprised, to say the least! It's unusual, sure, but it works really, really well. We've already decided that the next time we redecorate a bathroom we want a black one—and you will too when you take a look at the examples we've collected below!
Black is often thought of as a cool or cold colour, but like every shade out there, it's all about the tone of the black that you use, and the colours you pair it with. The soft, matte blacks of this room, shading into the greys of the floor, give an overall effect of warmth, and serenity to boot. Black will absorb and retain heat, so sinking into a black, stone bath seems like a cosy idea to us!
This stunning, hammock shaped, wall-mounted bath design by Torsten Muller is pretty breathtaking. Using black in the bathroom is a bold announcement of a modern design aesthetic, so going all in with something as sleek and modern as this would be a great way to announce your intentions. Again, paired with grey—in this case a charcoal grey—black is paradoxically warm.
Combine black with rustic wood accessories to create even more warmth. Blacks and browns go wonderfully well together, as long as it's the right shade of brown. You want something with a touch of orange in it; nothing too dark or it'll just clash. Imagine stepping into a black-walled bathroom first thing in the morning: rather than being shaken awake, you'd slowly climb into wakefulness amidst its gentle dark tones.
A clawfoot bath is given an update through being covered in black. The pewter feet work gorgeously with the silky black of the bath's body, and the contrasting white lip is a nice touch. Stark black and white like this is probably only advisable if you have a well-heated home (or live in a warm climate!); there's a chance that it might feel a little cold on greyer days.
Black and white is the classic combination, though it can be rather cooling, as we saw above. Soften a black and white bathroom with rugs and cushions to warm up the space. Black accessories—pictures, towels, a bathmat—in an otherwise white bathroom are a quick way to get on board with this most contemporary of styles.
The gradient mix of this matte black wall creates a fabulous textured effect. The rosewood accents of the wood detailing are a delicious and striking contrast. Matte black is more likely to seem warm than gloss and the addition a few wooden pieces will make it seem cosy and soft rather than forbidding.
Like day and night, sunshine and shadows, black and yellow are perfect partners. This funky bathroom, designed by Your Royal Design for Hotel Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, makes great use of different shades and textures of black, to stunningly contemporary effect. And if you've ever wanted to have a television in your bathroom, mounting it on a high-gloss black wall is a great way to hide it when it's not in use!