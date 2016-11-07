A 50m² one-room home you'll adore

It's exciting to come across a one-room loft with really gorgeous interior design. The basic dimensions are modest (it's just 50sqm), but it's been lavishly fitted out with bespoke built-in furniture. It also has great height and a mezzanine. But the real beauty is in the details. Wooden cupboards, nooks and natural finishes are central to the design. So if you're looking at making the most of a small apartment, this project is sure to appeal! It comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Alts Design Office. Let's have a closer look in pictures…
The home is set on a corner block in a quiet residential area. It appears as a simple, modern white box and the large windows add some friendly appeal. The ground floor level is used as a restaurant and the same architect designed by both levels. But it's the upper level loft that we will explore today. Let's have a look inside…
The loft has a double-volume height and receives a lot of sunlight. The white walls bounce around all that natural light and provide a nice contrast against the golden wood floors. From this bird's eye view, we can also see the huge amount of work put into the interior architecture. The loft has a mezzanine, a separate platform and a lower level. The uniform use of wood ensures that the many architectural features within this little home work together in perfect unity.
The main living area has a unique dining table/desk that extends outwards from the second level platform. This adds to the seamless unity of the interior. From this angle we can also see the small kitchen in the background. It is visually very light and quietly distributed amongst the built-in wooden cabinets.
On closer inspection, we also get a better sense of the utter simplicity of the kitchen. A long panel window gives the occupants a view from the kitchen sink and a few bright accessories provide all the decoration one might need. It's best to keep the colour scheme quite neutral when working with a small home, so the tiles are a soft grey and work well against the silver of the stainless steel counter.
Every inch of this little home has been carefully utilised. The upper level mezzanine has been separated from view with the use of an open clothes hanger. There is a great deal of thought in this design, but there it also a sense of casual youthfulness in the design. From this angle we can also see the doorway to the bathroom on the lower level. Let's explore more…
Most of the light in this apartment comes from those big street facing windows. Essentially this means that this bathroom is windowless. But the reduced wall length certainly makes up for this. This may cut down on the privacy factor a little, but it definitely adds a youthful feel to the home. It also allows lots of natural light to flood the space. It's the perfect bathroom design for a light and bright loft.
