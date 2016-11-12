The coolest container house you'll ever see

Smart use of glass panels opens up this compact bathroom visually, while wood adds warmth and homeliness to the space. The fashionable WC and shower can be accessed from both the bedroom as well as from the common passage. Stylish blinds offer privacy here, while a tall and unique washbasin stands outside to avoid cluttering the bathroom.

