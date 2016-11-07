8 tricks to make the most of your tiny balcony

Sure, Singapore suffers pretty unbearable humidity, seemingly non-stop monsoons, and fairly regular typhoons. But on the upside, it does not experience winter! As an equatorial city, Singapore enjoys stable daily temperatures, meaning time outdoors is enjoyable and encouraged. No need to pack that sweater or long pants, in Singapore it’s always summer! So, if you’re lucky enough to have a balcony or exterior space, you might as well make the most of it.
In today’s Ideabook, we’ll be focusing on small, minute and tiny balconies, and showing you 8 ways to utilise your space efficiently and stylishly. From employing space-saving furniture, to decorating your area as a romantic and serene hideaway, we’re sure there is something to suit all terrace shapes and sizes. Interested? Read on below to learn more!
A stylish and functional balcony is a well-designed one. Focus on implementing the right plants and accessories, remembering that less is often more, and that you will want to keep enough room for yourself and your guests.
Make the most of your balcony by creating a space to dine, drink a glass of fine wine, or enjoy a good book together. This can literally be created no matter the size of the space, but you will firstly want to remove all of the clutter and mess. Once you have done this, add some lanterns for mood lighting, a table and a couple of chairs, and start building some cherished memories.
Embrace the sunshine on your tiny balcony by adding one comfy chair, a side table for your beverage, and an umbrella for shade. Create this enjoyable area in your home, and you will quickly find it becomes your favourite domestic space.
This balcony makeover is wonderfully personalised, and offers a gorgeous space for its occupants to get comfy, cosy and make the most of their time outside. Your mini balcony should be a retreat, and this can be achieved through the use of considered and thoughtful accessories.
A small balcony definitely doesn't mean it cannot be shared with friends. Quite the opposite in fact, which is what this renovated space shows us. The designers have effortlessly transformed this mini terrace to include a table, comfy seats, plants and a barbecue, which is sure to get the summer party started.
A balcony can offer an outdoor workspace with the right furniture, and this balcony table is a great example of innovative and creative accessory design. Simply hang this item from the side of your balustrade, and voilà, your new home study space is ready!
Just because your balcony is tiny, doesn't mean you can't design it in a way that expands it perceived space, and provides a chic space to host guests and friends. Take some cues from this simple yet effective example, which is considered and thoughtful in its approach.
An outdoor space can offer serenity and solace away from the hustle and bustle of a hectic city. If you are looking for a tranquil getaway, then take a peek at this example. Demonstrating a beautiful and compact setup, this timber garden is filled with plenty of air purifying greenery.
