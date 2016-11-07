8 tricks to make the most of your tiny balcony

Sure, Singapore suffers pretty unbearable humidity, seemingly non-stop monsoons, and fairly regular typhoons. But on the upside, it does not experience winter! As an equatorial city, Singapore enjoys stable daily temperatures, meaning time outdoors is enjoyable and encouraged. No need to pack that sweater or long pants, in Singapore it’s always summer! So, if you’re lucky enough to have a balcony or exterior space, you might as well make the most of it.

In today’s Ideabook, we’ll be focusing on small, minute and tiny balconies, and showing you 8 ways to utilise your space efficiently and stylishly. From employing space-saving furniture, to decorating your area as a romantic and serene hideaway, we’re sure there is something to suit all terrace shapes and sizes. Interested? Read on below to learn more!