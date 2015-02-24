Tranquil interior design and decoration

We talk about a lot of different factors when it comes to interior design—how to create the right aesthetic, the right balance, and the best settings to cater to our perfunctory day to day and entertaining needs. Right up there on the list of priorities is ‘mood’. Producing the right vibe within your domestic spaces can be an art in of itself, yet it remains such a crucial element in the broader picture. Depending on the existing structure and style of your spaces and what you have to work with, you could be going for something lively, something sleek, perhaps something sexy or even sultry. On the other hand, you might be keen to induce a lavish sense of tranquillity—after all, your home is your haven and you deserve to dwell, above all, in optimum relaxation and peace.

Thankfully there are a great variety of options when it comes to bringing in a calm and still aesthetic in your home—let Homify lead the way to domestic harmony this week with the following fantastic examples.