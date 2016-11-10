12 brilliant laundry hacks to make your life easier

So, you absolutely hate chores… everything from the dishes to vacuuming and, of course, laundry and ironing. Well, although we understand why you hate doing them, we also know that the boring chores need to be done for a tidier, happier home. In this Ideabook, we consider 12 hacks that will help even the laziest of people with their laundry. Not sure if these tips apply to you? If you're living out of your laundry basket and spend a considerable time each day rummaging for the simplest item, then these tips are for you!
It’s essential to keep all your laundry supplies together so you know where everything is. The all-in-one laundry storage unit is a great way to store detergents, baskets and appliances and even hang your garments to dry.
A pile of dirty clothes can leave your bathroom looking messy and unsightly. A laundry hamper is a great way to store the clothing that is yet to be washed, keeping your bathroom neater and hiding the ever-growing pile from your guests.
Incorporating a washing machine into your closet is another step-eliminating solution to your everyday laundry woes. You can simply remove the clothing from the dryer and hang it in your closet immediately.
Living out of the washing hamper is a tiring task, especially if you seem to have that never-ending pile of clothes at the edge of your bed to manage too. Interior designers recommend sorting your clothing per season and function, so you’ll never have to dig to the bottom of the hamper for that white shirt again!
Towels and linen are often the first items to be stored away in the cupboard, but it’s actually vital that they get some fresh air in order to avoid any musty smells or damp. Storing them on open shelves instead of in a cupboard is a simple way to prevent any odours. This is an excellent storage tip for an overstuffed linen closet.
Modern homes tend to be smaller than some older abodes, so a bit more creativity is needed when it comes to finding space for your laundry area. Dedicating an unused corner of the home will ensure that the space looks tidier, while keeping all your laundry necessities at hand.
So you don’t have the luxury of extra space for a laundry room or a laundry corner? Then opt for a smaller laundry cupboard. This space can house your appliances and detergents neatly, without impacting on the rest of your décor.
Storing the hamper next to the washing machine will ensure that you quickly throw a load in without even thinking twice. This custom unit is an awesome option to keep your home uncluttered, too.
Storage is a sure-fire way to keep your home more organised, especially if you’re an avid shopper. Go for a large wardrobe that is practical, but will maintain order. If you’re lucky enough to have space, than a walk-in closet is ideal.
Floor space may be a problem for you, but there is a solution! Place your washer and dryer vertically, above each other, and save space.
Apartment living is great if lock-up and go is what you need. But there are some sacrifices to high-rise living too. The clothes line is something that may take up a lot of space indoors. So if you have access to a balcony or small outdoor space, make the most of it for drying your clothes.
Ironing is a pet peeve for most people, but we need smart clothing to be fresh for the day! Don’t let your ironing pile up to an unthinkable level; iron clothing at least one a week to stay on top of things.
