Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 brilliant laundry hacks to make your life easier

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

So, you absolutely hate chores… everything from the dishes to vacuuming and, of course, laundry and ironing. Well, although we understand why you hate doing them, we also know that the boring chores need to be done for a tidier, happier home. In this Ideabook, we consider 12 hacks that will help even the laziest of people with their laundry. Not sure if these tips apply to you? If you're living out of your laundry basket and spend a considerable time each day rummaging for the simplest item, then these tips are for you!

1. Keep your supplies together

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

It’s essential to keep all your laundry supplies together so you know where everything is. The all-in-one laundry storage unit is a great way to store detergents, baskets and appliances and even hang your garments to dry.

2. Washing hamper

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin Asia Dragon Furniture from London BathroomStorage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

A pile of dirty clothes can leave your bathroom looking messy and unsightly. A laundry hamper is a great way to store the clothing that is yet to be washed, keeping your bathroom neater and hiding the ever-growing pile from your guests.

3. Washing machine at hand

Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern dressing room White
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

Incorporating a washing machine into your closet is another step-eliminating solution to your everyday laundry woes. You can simply remove the clothing from the dryer and hang it in your closet immediately.

4. Sort the wardrobe

Гардеробные, LUMI LUMI Classic style dressing room
LUMI

LUMI
LUMI
LUMI

Living out of the washing hamper is a tiring task, especially if you seem to have that never-ending pile of clothes at the edge of your bed to manage too. Interior designers recommend sorting your clothing per season and function, so you’ll never have to dig to the bottom of the hamper for that white shirt again!

5. Shelf solution

Utility - Laundry Shelves Absolute Project Management Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Absolute Project Management

Utility—Laundry Shelves

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Towels and linen are often the first items to be stored away in the cupboard, but it’s actually vital that they get some fresh air in order to avoid any musty smells or damp. Storing them on open shelves instead of in a cupboard is a simple way to prevent any odours. This is an excellent storage tip for an overstuffed linen closet.

6. Laundry nook

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist kitchen
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Modern homes tend to be smaller than some older abodes, so a bit more creativity is needed when it comes to finding space for your laundry area. Dedicating an unused corner of the home will ensure that the space looks tidier, while keeping all your laundry necessities at hand.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Laundry cupboard

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

So you don’t have the luxury of extra space for a laundry room or a laundry corner? Then opt for a smaller laundry cupboard. This space can house your appliances and detergents neatly, without impacting on the rest of your décor.

8. Side by side

Lavarredo, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. BathroomSinks
Xilon S.r.l.

Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.

Storing the hamper next to the washing machine will ensure that you quickly throw a load in without even thinking twice. This custom unit is an awesome option to keep your home uncluttered, too.

9. Plenty of storage

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Storage is a sure-fire way to keep your home more organised, especially if you’re an avid shopper. Go for a large wardrobe that is practical, but will maintain order. If you’re lucky enough to have space, than a walk-in closet is ideal.

10. Vertical appliances

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Meltons

Belgravia—Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace

Meltons
Meltons
Meltons

Floor space may be a problem for you, but there is a solution! Place your washer and dryer vertically, above each other, and save space.

11. Clothes line

The hallway with washing airing Traces London Commercial spaces Event venues
Traces London

The hallway with washing airing

Traces London
Traces London
Traces London

Apartment living is great if lock-up and go is what you need. But there are some sacrifices to high-rise living too. The clothes line is something that may take up a lot of space indoors. So if you have access to a balcony or small outdoor space, make the most of it for drying your clothes.

12. The ironing issue

LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Ironing is a pet peeve for most people, but we need smart clothing to be fresh for the day! Don’t let your ironing pile up to an unthinkable level; iron clothing at least one a week to stay on top of things. 

Now that your home is suitably neat and fresh, you'll want to consider: Decorating your house: Don't make these 7 mistakes!

15 simple ideas to make your entrance look beautiful
Have these tips given you some laundry inspiration?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks