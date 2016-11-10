12 brilliant laundry hacks to make your life easier

So, you absolutely hate chores… everything from the dishes to vacuuming and, of course, laundry and ironing. Well, although we understand why you hate doing them, we also know that the boring chores need to be done for a tidier, happier home. In this Ideabook, we consider 12 hacks that will help even the laziest of people with their laundry. Not sure if these tips apply to you? If you're living out of your laundry basket and spend a considerable time each day rummaging for the simplest item, then these tips are for you!