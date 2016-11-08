12 bright ideas every kitchen needs

No room demands practicality like the kitchen. For a relatively small amount of space, a kitchen has to fit in a whole lot of function. It's a storage space, a workspace and often a dining area as well. To make things even more tricky, lots of little practical needs are really easy to overlook when designing a kitchen. Many only appear after you have used a kitchen for a while. So if you are in the planning stages or looking to upstyle your old kitchen, come with us to check out a few practical tips. We bet you'll love them!