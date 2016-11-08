Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 bright ideas every kitchen needs

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

No room demands practicality like the kitchen. For a relatively small amount of space, a kitchen has to fit in a whole lot of function. It's a storage space, a workspace and often a dining area as well. To make things even more tricky, lots of little practical needs are really easy to overlook when designing a kitchen. Many only appear after you have used a kitchen for a while. So if you are in the planning stages or looking to upstyle your old kitchen, come with us to check out a few practical tips. We bet you'll love them!

1. Slide-out countertop

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

The most obvious starting point is the countertop, because kitchen planners say that the most common complaint for many people is a lack of bench space. This slide-out bench is a great solution to the problem.

2. Kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

A kitchen island adds extra storage space, benchtop space and can be used as a breakfast bar too. It's a flexible option that works in a huge variety of kitchen layouts.

3. Hanging pot rack

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Pots and pans are cumbersome and annoying to store in ordinary old cupboard. A hanging pot rack will sort this out and save on floor space too.

4. Hanging rail

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

A hanging rail has similar benefits to a pot rack, but it takes up even less space. It might even create a visual boundary around a small kitchen design like this.

5. Sliding cabinet draws

ANTRASIT MUTFAK, Ada Ahşap Ada Ahşap Modern kitchen
Ada Ahşap

Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap

There is nothing worse than rummaging around in hard-to-reach corners of the cupboard. Sliding drawers will make a huge difference. This means you can reach items from above too.

6. Steel baskets

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman KitchenStorage
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Steel baskets are a nice addition to the sliding drawer design. Stainless steel is hardy and easy to clean. This is why it's so popular in professional kitchens.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Shallow condiments storage

CASA FOTOMÁTICA, ESTUDIO MYGA ESTUDIO MYGA Industrial style kitchen
ESTUDIO MYGA

ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA

Most kitchens are full of lots of little containers, condiments and spices that take up barely any room. It's a waste to store them in big cupboards. Just build a custom-fit shallow shelf in an unused corner of the room.

8. Cabinet lights

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

Cabinet lighting has a massive effect on the look and feel of a kitchen. We can't overstate just how important it is in a small kitchen.

9. Door storage

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

No many how clever your storage design, it is almost always beneficial to use the backs of the cupboard doors as shallow storage shelves. Look at this kitchen pantry for inspiration.

10. Appliances nook

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

Most people know the frustration of realising that you've spend a lot of money on a cool appliance you never use. The problem is that people get tired of pulling out a big appliance and putting it away again. Resolve the issue by setting up an appliance hutch. Appliances are permanently plugged in and hidden away behind a closed door.

11. Flexible tap head

Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

A flexible tap head will help you properly wash vegetables and keep your dishwashing under control. It will also save water.

12. Kitchen blackboard

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

A kitchen blackboard is utterly simple and rather attractive. It's good for creating grocery lists on the go. This means no wiping your hands and pulling out electronic devices. This reminds us, an tablet stand is great for keeping your electronic devices dry when following recipes you find online.

For more kitchen love, check out 10 kitchen counters you'll want in your home.

23 stylish ways to arrange your small living room
If you have any more tips, share them with us below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks