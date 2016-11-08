Your browser is out-of-date.

23 stylish ways to arrange your small living room

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Designing a compact or small interior area is no easy feat, and is often made even more challenging when this cloistered area is your main living space. However, a small living room needn't feel restrictive or uninviting, rather, it should boast a sense of comfort and homeliness. But what measures should be taken to ensure your room is enticing and inviting, as opposed to tedious and turgid? 

Today we have some answers for you; we've collated 23 design hints for small living rooms, which are sure to impart a little cheer, colour and character upon your space. Are you interested in learning more? Check out our top tips below!

1. Don't leave your walls bare! Add some stylish yet simple graphics (such as this wall tattoo) and watch the space come to life…

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. This timber wall cladding is stylish and sophisticated and looks elegant in this compact living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are having some difficulty getting started, the best thing you can do is to chat to a professional interior designer. We have loads of experts via the homify website, who are sure to get your design stylishly headed in the right direction!

3. If your space is small add some reflective surfaces such as mirrors

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

4. Go all-white with your colour scheme, and remember to maximise your natural light

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

5. Adding indoor plants will provide purified, detoxified air, while opening up with small space with a rural and rustic touch

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. For a little charm and character, add bursts of lively colour such as these yellow feature armchairs

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

7. When arranging your small living space consider versatile furniture that will let you mix up your décor and room layout

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

8. If you live in a one-room or studio home remove walls and barriers to create a more open and spacious aesthetic

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

9. Using bright colours within a compact room can help impart cheerfulness and draw attention away from the size of the space

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

10. Try transparent walls to create space, yet still retain privacy

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Iron/Steel
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

11. Choosing the right carpet and rugs can really help impart a distinctive aesthetic, while segregating different areas within the space

Loft, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Modern living room
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores

12. Add smart shelving and storage for extra areas to keep your domestic miscellany

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Add interesting lighting to create beautiful and varied atmospheric conditions

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. To maximise space consider employing built-in or modular furniture

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Living roomSide tables & trays
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

15. If you have a small space, accoutrements and ornamentation will help create character and charm in your room

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

16. If possible, utilise glazing for doors and windows, bringing the inside 'out' and the outside 'in'

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Dining roomTables
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

17. Let the kitchen become part of your living room by designing an integrated and cohesive combined space

Apartamento decorado Ecco Villagio Canoas, carolina lisot arquitetura carolina lisot arquitetura Modern living room
carolina lisot arquitetura

carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura

18. Focus on core pieces of furniture and opt for simple, modern and minimalist aesthetics

037軽井沢 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern living room Tiles Brown
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

19. Pay attention to your lighting, as it will evoke the spirit and vitality within your room

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

20. In this room, high ceilings with a pitched profile help ensure the ambience is light, airy and distinctive

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

21. Embrace colours that offer a distinctive soul and temper. This will influence the size and setting within your living room

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

22. Do you want a classic aesthetic? Opt for leather feature furniture to reveal an attention-grabbing living room style

Apartamento do José, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Classic style living room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

23. For an urban atmosphere, use simple lighting, walls, concrete features, and timber floors

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Would you like to see some more DIY design tips and tricks? Check out: 10 chic entrances perfect for Singapore homes

9 easy ways to make your home a relaxing oasis
How do you arrange your compact living space? 

