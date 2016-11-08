23 stylish ways to arrange your small living room

Designing a compact or small interior area is no easy feat, and is often made even more challenging when this cloistered area is your main living space. However, a small living room needn't feel restrictive or uninviting, rather, it should boast a sense of comfort and homeliness. But what measures should be taken to ensure your room is enticing and inviting, as opposed to tedious and turgid?

Today we have some answers for you; we've collated 23 design hints for small living rooms, which are sure to impart a little cheer, colour and character upon your space. Are you interested in learning more? Check out our top tips below!