Unless you're a permanent cleaning machine, neat freak or organisational workhorse, you'll probably attest to breaking a few key clutter-busting rules. Let's face it, it's pretty difficult keeping a house or apartment in tip top shape, while maintaining career, running a household and/or managing a family. Mistakes get made, rules are broken and dwellings fall into a state of organisational disrepair.

However, all is not lost! We've narrowed down 7 home organisation mistakes—paired with some easy and simple solutions. We can't be perfect all the time, but when we are aware of blunders, faults or oversights, they're far easier to rectify, restore and remedy. Would you like to learn more? Read on below!