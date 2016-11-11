The tiny but perfect white apartment

Today's feature property takes us to the architecture and culture rich capital of Piedmont, Italy. Nestled south east of the Alps, Turin is situated mainly on the western bank of the Po River, in front of the Susa Valley. Designed by Loredana Vingelli Home Decor, this compact apartment boasts a gorgeously northern Mediterranean influence, with inviting frills, trimmings and embellishments. Cosy and beautiful, this abode is replete with an impressive attention to detail, and space conscious design aesthetics.
Just a short stroll from the main tourist sights of Turin, the home offers two small rooms, which house the bedroom and a small study, as well as the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Refurbished in the typical shabby chic aesthetic seen throughout Torinese apartments, the property has been completely modernised with a pastel colour scheme and a warm, alluring ambience.
Currently utilised as holiday accommodation for visiting tourists, we are privileged to take a look inside the abode, which is filled with a sense of comfort and enchantment. Fancy a peek inside? Read on below to learn more…
Renovated from its previous state, the new kitchen is ultra-compact yet comes replete with everything one might need for a comfortable stay in this bustling city. With a full-size burner, extractor fan, fridge and microwave, this space is positioned to offer handy access to the balcony, while still allowing the room to feel open and spacious.
We can easily catch a glimpse of the exterior balcony, which offers a small seating space to enjoy the warm and sunny summers. Concertina doors open up fully to create an indoor/outdoor-integrated area, in addition to letting in ample natural illumination.
At the entrance to the apartment, the wall-mounted mirror provides a reflective surface that enhances light, as well as expanding the perceived space in the home.
Connected to the kitchen a small living room is poised to take in both the balcony as well the cooking area. From this vantage we see the lounge boasts a television, indoor plants and a window with spectacular scenic views. To boost the room's light aesthetic, the curtains are sheer and bright.
Radiator heaters are tucked away in the corners of each individual room, keeping the residence cosy and comfy during the often cold Turin winters.
As mentioned earlier, the apartment has been fitted with all desired trappings and trimmings. The colour scheme is neutral and timeless, while abundant storage has been included and added to the wall-mounted shelving. Here we see the shelf that sits above the sofa, and is replete with candles to create mood lighting, as well as a lovely array of interesting accoutrements.
The sofa has been draped in a cosy and protective throw blanket, while neat white cushions add to the sumptuousness of the room. Paired with the timber floorboards and light colour scheme, this décor helps impart a sense of comfortable luxury within the space.
As an added bonus, the designers of this updated abode have included a small half dining table within the space. This is perfect for when there is a brisk chill and the exterior balcony is simply too cold. It also makes for a nice area to host a romantic dinner for two.
As well as a clean, crisp colour scheme, the home has a range of indoor plants, which keep the place feeling and looking refreshed. Detoxifying and purifying the air, the foliage contributes a certain elegance and refinement within the space, yet boasts a casual and whimsical touch.
Last, but most certainly not least, we enter the bedroom. Our absolute favourite space within this home, and the icing atop the cake, this room is alluring and enchanting. With a perfect sense of magic and frivolity, the area encompasses sheer white curtains that frame the windows within this space. Blessed with fantastic views of the city beyond, this bedroom is bright and cheerful, with gorgeous turquoise sheets adding joy and contrast to the all-white purity of the colour scheme.
Has this cosy apartment inspired you to visit Turin? If you'd like to check out another Italian property, we think you'll enjoy: An Italian rural getaway