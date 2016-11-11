The tiny but perfect white apartment

Today's feature property takes us to the architecture and culture rich capital of Piedmont, Italy. Nestled south east of the Alps, Turin is situated mainly on the western bank of the Po River, in front of the Susa Valley. Designed by Loredana Vingelli Home Decor, this compact apartment boasts a gorgeously northern Mediterranean influence, with inviting frills, trimmings and embellishments. Cosy and beautiful, this abode is replete with an impressive attention to detail, and space conscious design aesthetics.

Just a short stroll from the main tourist sights of Turin, the home offers two small rooms, which house the bedroom and a small study, as well as the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Refurbished in the typical shabby chic aesthetic seen throughout Torinese apartments, the property has been completely modernised with a pastel colour scheme and a warm, alluring ambience.

Currently utilised as holiday accommodation for visiting tourists, we are privileged to take a look inside the abode, which is filled with a sense of comfort and enchantment. Fancy a peek inside? Read on below to learn more…