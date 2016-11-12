A small house full of comfort

Today’s feature project takes us to Tietê, a city in the state of São Paulo in Brazil. Designed by the team at Canatelli, this simple home boasts a clean and refreshed aesthetic, and is perfectly planned to suit comfy yet modern family life. Of course, what we see from the modest exterior of this property certainly doesn’t prepare us for the interior.

Inside the home, the décor is wonderfully contemporary, replete with timber veneer joinery, rustic yet modern furniture, and all the necessary up-to-date amenities. Outside, the dwelling flaunts a gorgeous entertaining space, and is perfect for the domestic party-thrower, occasion host, and event accommodator. This compact yet impressive abode is definitely full of surprises and offers a timeless ambience and atmosphere.

Fancy a peek inside? Take a tour with us by checking out the images below…