A small house full of comfort

Today’s feature project takes us to Tietê, a city in the state of São Paulo in Brazil. Designed by the team at Canatelli, this simple home boasts a clean and refreshed aesthetic, and is perfectly planned to suit comfy yet modern family life. Of course, what we see from the modest exterior of this property certainly doesn’t prepare us for the interior.
Inside the home, the décor is wonderfully contemporary, replete with timber veneer joinery, rustic yet modern furniture, and all the necessary up-to-date amenities. Outside, the dwelling flaunts a gorgeous entertaining space, and is perfect for the domestic party-thrower, occasion host, and event accommodator. This compact yet impressive abode is definitely full of surprises and offers a timeless ambience and atmosphere.
Fancy a peek inside? Take a tour with us by checking out the images below…
As we take our first peek, we can see that it is a well designed and traditional home. With a gable roof, the architecture suits and matches many of the surrounding dwellings in the area, yet the bright white façade brings an element of crisp freshness to the entire structure. The roof architraves are white, and this is continued in the timber porch, which protects the side doors from sunlight and inclement weather.
A neatly landscaped garden provides a family friendly aura and atmosphere, while we imagine the small trees will bloom and grow over the years, providing the back yard with shade during the summer.
Sliding glass doors offer a glimpse inside, and help explain why this small yet comfy home is a true entertainer. With doors to the back and side of the home, the interior can be opened up to the garden, imparting a sense of cohesion with the exterior, as well as creating the ideal space to host a party or event.
Inside the home we first check out the kitchen. This cooking space is wonderfully modern, with fitting free joinery, sleek white cupboards, and stainless steel appliances. Certainly not traditional, the interior of this home blends, or rather juxtaposes, its simple, practical layout and style, with luxurious fittings and fixtures.
The kitchen is serviced by a row of hopper windows that let in ample light during the day, meaning this space is as usable as it is pretty. The range takes centre stage, working to provide warmth and a feeling of homeliness.
The designers of this home's interior have certainly thought a little outside of the box. As we were expecting something simple and practical inside the dwelling, we are surprised to see a truly unique and eye-catching aesthetic. Timber veneer is employed extensively, and injects warmth and hospitality within the white colour palette.
To the left we see how the layout boasts a cosy and intimate breakfast bar area, which has the added benefit of hiding the countertop behind. Furniture is simple, with a country aesthetic, beautifully contrasted against the modern joinery and chic architectural lines of the cupboards.
In the bathroom, the use of textures and tones has been continued. We see a sleek timber vanity take centre stage, as well as a decorative mirror that helps the room to feel welcoming, in addition to practical.
The colour scheme is once again earthy and subdued, with bursts of colour added through the inclusion of blooms and accessories. The wallpaper mirrors the light fitting, and assists in creating a characterful yet charming space.
In the main bathroom, another style is presented. This room is wonderfully chic and opts for a more lavish and opulent aesthetic, in comparison to the aforementioned wash space. It is here that we see stone utilised as the vanity, while a back-lit mirror enlarges the room, and boosts the sense of impressive luxury. Organised, with plenty of storage space, this bathroom offers a clutter free experience thanks to the combination of exposed shelving and cupboards.
From this vantage we are able to see the driveway that leads to the back garden. It is neat and tidy, as well as offering a practical space for events or parties if extra room is required. The tiling suits the surrounding landscape and ambience, with a rich earthy hue and soft, welcoming texture. Paired with the well maintained set of greenery and shrubs, this entrance and car parking spot is considered and well designed.
Further into the garden, at the back of the plot, we're surprised by the delightful outdoor kitchen and entertaining space! With everything one might want in the warmer months to utilise their garden, this characterful patio offers a billiard table, dining space, and fully functional kitchen. Well landscaped and perfectly nestled at the rear of the property, this is the icing on the cake to a very liveable, practical and sophisticated yet compact home.
Want more? If you'd like to take a tour of another exciting dwelling, we recommend: A 65m² apartment decorated on a tiny budget