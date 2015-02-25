9 unusual table lamps

Most houses contain quite a few table lamps. They are the obvious choice for the bedroom, the home office, and, of course, coffee tables, end tables and all other varieties of table. But, perhaps precisely because they are so ubiquitous, it’s easy to overlook the potential design value that a beautiful table lamp can bring to a room, and instead opt for something basic and uninspired. This is a shame; good lighting design is the key to setting the mood in any space, and there are countless designers out there who are doing really cool things with table lamps. Here are just a few examples.