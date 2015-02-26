Contemporary rocking chairs

There’s good rocking and there’s bad rocking. Most people enjoy a good sway in a hammock. But no-one enjoys the sensation of being violently swung from side to side when weathering a storm upon an inadequately equipped boat. Rocking chairs, designed though they are to foster feelings of comfort and reassurance, are surprisingly divisive. Many people find their gentle motion just right for soothing away the stresses of a long day and perhaps helping them on their way off to the land of nod. Others, however, simply don’t trust a seat that’s so unstable. If you fall into the former camp, read on – there’s sure to be a chair featured here that will catch your eye. And even if you fall into the latter category, why not read on anyway too? There’s a good chance you’ll become a convert.