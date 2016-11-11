9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!

The bathroom is one of the most personal rooms in the house, providing a sanctuary for the occupants to undertake their bathing rituals on a daily basis. Thus, designing the perfect bathroom can be a daunting task, and must balance the necessities of these rituals with an embracing and calming aesthetic.

What follows are 9 of our favourite showers, each of which infuse their bathroom with a unique sense of style and character, carving out the ideal space for occupants to relax and enjoy. Take a tour and see for yourself!