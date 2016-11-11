Your browser is out-of-date.

9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!

Roland Bull Roland Bull
Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Modern bathroom
The bathroom is one of the most personal rooms in the house, providing a sanctuary for the occupants to undertake their bathing rituals on a daily basis. Thus, designing the perfect bathroom can be a daunting task, and must balance the necessities of these rituals with an embracing and calming aesthetic. 

What follows are 9 of our favourite showers, each of which infuse their bathroom with a unique sense of style and character, carving out the ideal space for occupants to relax and enjoy. Take a tour and see for yourself!

Mosaic tiles

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Tiles have long been one of the most common materials used to line bathroom walls, floors and shower units, with this stunning specimen no exception! Mosaic tiles such as these present a great way for a bathroom designer to let loose with their creativity, as they come in a range of colours, can be applied either individually or in sheets, and can be used to create myriad graphic patterns for a vibrant effect.

Super chic with a crystal sheen

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Modern bathroom
This beautiful bathroom capitalises on the ample space available to the designer to create a modern and luxurious room, with a pristine sheen. The twin shower unit stands proud next to a couple's spa, with the entire scene minimalist in style. An indoor garden of water reeds adds a hint of nature, while a feature wall of black stone creates a sense of depth and contrast.

White and welcoming

Residência Jardim do Sol - II, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
To create a welcoming atmosphere in this bathroom, the designer has chosen to dress the entire space in white. This not only amplifies its glowing illumination, but creates a clean and inviting atmosphere in which the home's occupants can undertake their daily bathing rituals. It's not all about function though, with a spacious couple's spa also included, adding a luxurious edge to the room.

Industrial style

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern bathroom
This next bathroom takes a different approach entirely to interior decoration, with the gloss of its grey walls evoking a sense of industrial style, unique relative to most common bathroom designs. The room is bold, open and inviting, and borders this home's master bedroom, negating the need for stringent privacy.

Heavy contrast

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
By employing contrasting colours and textures this bathroom presents another bold design statement. The fiery, red mosaic tile lining the left hand wall immediately engages the eye, and infuses the room with a warm atmosphere, while the pale stone lining the shower unit balances the effect. In the foreground we see a couple's spa flanked by smooth, timber decking, a design feature that adds yet another contrast of colour and texture to this striking room.

Curved edges

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom
For a subtle play on a traditional shower unit, why not try creating a curved capsule in lieu of sharp lines and angles? This beautiful example presents a softer picture than many of its counterparts, with the curvature of its design enhanced by the linear pattern of the mosaic tiles lining the shower unit.

Compact and classic

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern bathroom
For those living in elevated or compact locales, space might be just as much of a consideration as style when it comes to designing the perfect bathroom. This example showcases a chic, modern bathroom, lined with pale, grey tiles for a sense of depth and, of course, benefitting from a stunning view.

Indoor jungle

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Bathrooms need not always be defined by pristine, shining surfaces, with this design showcasing the beautiful effect of natural elements within a space. The flat stones lining the shower unit and the cascading greenery of the vertical garden add a refreshing edge to this room, which is echoed in the bamboo ladder seen here to house the bath towels. 

Colour gradient

MAISON VITORIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Modern bathroom
Finally, let's take a look at a bathroom that uses large tiles to create an artistic sense of style. This lovely space has employed tiles in a spectrum of blue tones to create a colour gradient in the shower unit, a lovely touch that draws focus within the room, and is on point thematically, evoking the soothing effect of deep water.

For more tips on how to add style and finesse to your home, have a look at A simple guide to visually balancing your home for inspiration!

Which was your favourite shower from the list and why? Tell us below!

