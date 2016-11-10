The perfectly simple home you'll wish was yours

This stunning abode, the brainchild of creatives at Japan's agra design room, showcases a wonderful example of Japanese architecture. Its modern construction of wood and corrugated iron frames a spacious interior, with large, open rooms in traditional style. Sliding paper screens and textile flooring embody the essence of Japanese interior architecture, while much of the home opens out onto a small, private courtyard, which is sparsely decorated, save for the branches of a tree flowing upward through the courtyard floor.

If you enjoy the stylish simplicity of Japanese design then this home is not to be missed! Take a tour below and tell us what you think.