The perfectly simple home you'll wish was yours

This stunning abode, the brainchild of creatives at Japan's agra design room, showcases a wonderful example of Japanese architecture. Its modern construction of wood and corrugated iron frames a spacious interior, with large, open rooms in traditional style. Sliding paper screens and textile flooring embody the essence of Japanese interior architecture, while much of the home opens out onto a small, private courtyard, which is sparsely decorated, save for the branches of a tree flowing upward through the courtyard floor.
If you enjoy the stylish simplicity of Japanese design then this home is not to be missed! Take a tour below and tell us what you think.
The facade of this beautiful home showcases an understated yet modern design, with its reams of timber and corrugated iron creating an almost geometric effect. The abode appears simple yet stylish, with the warm light emanating from inside, enticing us to explore further.
Once inside we're met with an open and light interior characterised by smooth timber, with woodgrain finishes as far as the eye can see. The interior embodies traditional Japanese design, with its minimalist aesthetic infusing the home with an elegant, soothing atmosphere. Here we can see the primary living space within the home, which borders a lovely courtyard in which the occupants can relax or entertain in fine weather.
Moving through to the bedrooms and we're met with more exquisite, Japanese style, with this room displaying traditional, paper screens and textile flooring in pale green. The sliding windows and doors allow the room to transform, embracing both the home's interior or the sunny day beyond its walls.
A glimpse at another of the home's private rooms reveals that versatility is a prevalent part of this architect's design landscape, as this space also opens up to the abode's exterior by virtue of an expansive, sliding door bordering the courtyard. A lovely view awaits the occupant, with the courtyard both elevated and shielded by a high fence for privacy.
Looking closer at the courtyard and we're met with a sparsely decorated space that beautifully embraces the elements. A small cut-out has been included, with the delicate branches of a tree flowing upward through the courtyard floor—a simple design feature that adds an intriguing element to the space.
The true magic of this courtyard happens after dark however, with the space transforming in the midst of this home's warm glow. The gnarled branches of the tree create a ghostly effect amidst the warmth and strength of the home's wooden facade, while its spacious interior appears homely and inviting.
If you enjoyed the serene simplicity of this lovely home, then take a look at these 9 easy ways to make your home a relaxing oasis for more design inspiration!