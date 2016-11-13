Your browser is out-of-date.

8 beautiful hallways that will leave you breathless

Таунхаус в г. Королёв, Московская область, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Don't think of your hallway as nothing more than a transitional area that takes you from your front door to the rest of your home, give it the consideration that it truly deserves. It might help to remember that your hallway is, essentially, the first impression that your home will make on guests and first-time visitors, so it needs to be up to the task of impressing and giving a little hint as to how the rest of your home has been decorated! With that in mind, we have scoured our resources to find some of the finest examples of hallways, which have been lovingly and professionally curated by talented interior designers. If these don't inspire you to do more with your own, we don't think that anything will!

1. Opulent and ornate.

pavimenti in seminato alla veneziana , vigo mosaici s.n.c vigo mosaici s.n.c Classic style walls & floors
vigo mosaici s.n.c

vigo mosaici s.n.c
vigo mosaici s.n.c
vigo mosaici s.n.c

If you have strived to create a home that speaks of luxury, elegance and the finer things in life, your hallway should absolutely reflect that and we think this space does so magnificently! With an intricate tiled floor design in place, which must have taken master craftsman an age to complete, heavy drapes and a custom banister all in one spot, you can be left in no doubt as to the overarching theme of luxury in this home! Divine.

2. Honest and organic.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Natural wood flooring, pale walls and a cacophony of beautiful plants have really made this hallway something to admire and enjoy being in. Simple shelving keeps the theme wonderfully understated, while tall planters, filled with eye-catching plants, lift the vibe from plain to perfect!

3. Spectacular stonework.

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

It's hard to ignore the perfectly polished wooden floor in this hallway, but a feature wall of intricate slate stonework manages to capture our attention over everything else. The almost metallic tones add such a dark and intriguing contrast against the bright white walls and focused lighting really strives to keep your eyes where the designer wanted them!

4. Perfectly pared back.

Casa sulle colline Versiliesi, Massimo Fiorido Associati Massimo Fiorido Associati Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Massimo Fiorido Associati

Massimo Fiorido Associati
Massimo Fiorido Associati
Massimo Fiorido Associati

You could be fooled into thinking this hallway is too simple to be anything special, but it's exactly that minimalism that makes it so staggeringly beautiful. Bright white walls, angled lighting and frameless doorways blend with the optical illusion of the floor perfectly and with a door at the end, you are never far away from natural light and the outside world. What a controlled but eclectic look!

5. Heavenly with heritage.

VIVIENDA TRAVESSERA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

What a stunning hallway space! A vaulted ceiling, fancy architrave and a beautiful floor all come together to create a reception area fit for a queen and we love the simple white paint scheme! Had colour been used here it would have overshadowed all the period features, but pared back like this, the whole space feels exceptionally high-end and sophisticated.

6. Pastels and patterns.

Территория комфорта, VVDesign VVDesign Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
VVDesign

VVDesign
VVDesign
VVDesign

Don't you just love the way the tile design of this floor naturally beckons you to go and explore the rest of the house? It looks spectacular but also has a nostalgic, homely feel and partnered with the pale pistachio woodwork of the door frames, it has a softness that s hard to resist. So pretty!

7. Modern magnificence.

Трехкомнатная квартира для молодой семьи в современном стиле с элементами поп-арта, Studio 25 Studio 25 Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Multicolored
Studio 25

Studio 25
Studio 25
Studio 25

Imagine walking into this hallway! You'd certainly know that you were in a house that meant business and strived to demonstrate some fabulous style and design credentials, wouldn't you? That floor is a masterpiece and coupled with the daring choice of navy blue walls, makes you stand to attention and drink in other details, such as how retro the sideboard is. Wow!

8. Exotic excellence.

Таунхаус в г. Королёв, Московская область, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

The images that this hallway evokes makes rich and heady spices fill our nostrils as we drink in the exotic design. The warm apricot walls partner with rich dark wood perfectly and with a heavily patterned floor and oversized vases in place too, we could be in a bazaar in Morocco. What a way to welcome guests!

If you loved looking at these fantastic hallways, grab a little extra inspiration by taking a look at this Ideabook: 11 creative hallway ideas to try at home.

Would you love to imitate any of these hallway designs?

