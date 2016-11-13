8 beautiful hallways that will leave you breathless

Don't think of your hallway as nothing more than a transitional area that takes you from your front door to the rest of your home, give it the consideration that it truly deserves. It might help to remember that your hallway is, essentially, the first impression that your home will make on guests and first-time visitors, so it needs to be up to the task of impressing and giving a little hint as to how the rest of your home has been decorated! With that in mind, we have scoured our resources to find some of the finest examples of hallways, which have been lovingly and professionally curated by talented interior designers. If these don't inspire you to do more with your own, we don't think that anything will!
If you have strived to create a home that speaks of luxury, elegance and the finer things in life, your hallway should absolutely reflect that and we think this space does so magnificently! With an intricate tiled floor design in place, which must have taken master craftsman an age to complete, heavy drapes and a custom banister all in one spot, you can be left in no doubt as to the overarching theme of luxury in this home! Divine.
Natural wood flooring, pale walls and a cacophony of beautiful plants have really made this hallway something to admire and enjoy being in. Simple shelving keeps the theme wonderfully understated, while tall planters, filled with eye-catching plants, lift the vibe from plain to perfect!
It's hard to ignore the perfectly polished wooden floor in this hallway, but a feature wall of intricate slate stonework manages to capture our attention over everything else. The almost metallic tones add such a dark and intriguing contrast against the bright white walls and focused lighting really strives to keep your eyes where the designer wanted them!
You could be fooled into thinking this hallway is too simple to be anything special, but it's exactly that minimalism that makes it so staggeringly beautiful. Bright white walls, angled lighting and frameless doorways blend with the optical illusion of the floor perfectly and with a door at the end, you are never far away from natural light and the outside world. What a controlled but eclectic look!
What a stunning hallway space! A vaulted ceiling, fancy architrave and a beautiful floor all come together to create a reception area fit for a queen and we love the simple white paint scheme! Had colour been used here it would have overshadowed all the period features, but pared back like this, the whole space feels exceptionally high-end and sophisticated.
Don't you just love the way the tile design of this floor naturally beckons you to go and explore the rest of the house? It looks spectacular but also has a nostalgic, homely feel and partnered with the pale pistachio woodwork of the door frames, it has a softness that s hard to resist. So pretty!
Imagine walking into this hallway! You'd certainly know that you were in a house that meant business and strived to demonstrate some fabulous style and design credentials, wouldn't you? That floor is a masterpiece and coupled with the daring choice of navy blue walls, makes you stand to attention and drink in other details, such as how retro the sideboard is. Wow!
The images that this hallway evokes makes rich and heady spices fill our nostrils as we drink in the exotic design. The warm apricot walls partner with rich dark wood perfectly and with a heavily patterned floor and oversized vases in place too, we could be in a bazaar in Morocco. What a way to welcome guests!
