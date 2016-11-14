Your browser is out-of-date.

32 tips to improve your home with a little money

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Everyone can walk around their home and pick out little things here and there that they would like to improve, but the key to making a big difference, without breaking the bank, is choosing your upgrade projects carefully. We thought we should lend a hand here, as we can suggest a host of fantastically low-cost but impactful ways that you can make your home look better, so we've brought them together for you, right here, in a simple to follow guide. We know you'll be shocked by some of these suggestions, as they seem so simple, but trust us when we say that these are tried and tested methods for upgrading a home that even professional interior designers use! So if your living room is a little lacklustre or your bedroom needs a boost, take a look at these great suggestions! 

1. Add wall decals.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Tile the kitchen floor.

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

3. Have a mix of chairs and benches.

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

4. Include colourful feature walls.

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

5. Build unusual shelves.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

6. String up some festive lights.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Display treasured memories.

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

8. Play with contrasting materials.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

9. Make unique upcycled shelving.

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

10. Have an eclectic mix of dining chairs.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

11. Select some wall art.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

12. Create an exposed brick wall.

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

13. Strive for aesthetic balance by using neutral tones.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

14. Personalise your kitchen walls.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

15. Put blackboard paint to good use.

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

16. Make and hang bunting.

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

17. Craft handy utensil hanging rails.

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

18. Let plants do the hard work for you.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

19. Display old maps like you would art.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

20. Use statement wallpaper on one wall.

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

21. Recycle some furniture that someone else is throwing out.

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Mediterranean style walls & floors
Casa Josephine

22. Use wood on the walls.

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

23. Add a simple coat rack to the hallway.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

24. Go all out with your mirror selection.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

25. Don't forget about your balcony. At least add new cushions to the chairs!

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
decoraCCion

26. Look for unusual furniture.

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

27. Unleash your artistic side on the walls.

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

28. Let a huge clock steal the show.

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

29. Be trendy with a living wall installation.

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

30. Choose a new colour scheme and accessorise accordingly.

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

31. Use storage boxes to keep spaces tidy.

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Minimalist nursery/kids room
espaces &amp; déco

32. Upgrade your light fixtures to something more funky.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

For more easy ways to improve your home, check out this Ideabook: Innovative home-storage solutions.

Are you planning to try any of these suggestions out in your home?

