Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 brilliantly designed small apartments (for you to copy!)

April Kennedy April Kennedy
KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
Loading admin actions …

A small apartment is often subject to the kind of attention to detail rarely seen in a larger home. Every inch has been carefully considered and cultivated to create the perfect storage or living space. Nothing is left to waste and the interior designer or decorator has generally sought to execute a bright open ambience without appearing to stuff the small home with too many elements. The result is usually a small home interior a level of precision that is a pleasure to behold. Today, we will present 9 such homes. They have smart storage, little nooks and clever ways of separating the various living spaces. We bet they will inspire!

1. Essential contrasts

VF apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Modern living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

A dramatic switch in colour themes creates the perfect division of space in this small apartment. But it's the apparent casual combination of coloured floor mats that has our attention. They provide the perfect spark against that black and provide balance to the room.

2. A glass-walled bedroom

Living room Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

This is essentially a one-room apartment with a glass bedroom partition. It invites light into the bedroom and makes this little home feel spacious. We love the geometric pattern on the wall and the floor.

3. Small but bold

homify Minimalist living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This small home is certainly big on style. The big bold wall design is a definite style statement. It skews our sense of perspective in the little home.

4. The perfect bespoke built-ins

Higashihayashiguchi House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Eclectic style balcony, veranda, terrace
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

This one room home has a mezzanine sleeping area and lots of built-in wooden furniture. The dining table extends from the platform on the right seamlessly.

5. Internal courtyards

Casa dos Mercantéis, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

Narrow homes like this are often lacking windows. In this case the architects have narrowed the bedroom even further to create an internal courtyard.

6. The double-sided feature wall

MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Classic style living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

Good partitions are really important in small homes. This brick feature wall is narrow enough to retain the sense of flow in the home. It also clearly separates the living spaces and infuses each room with a sense of rustic character.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Little alcoves

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

We love the little alcove seat in this small home. It's a little nook that feels perfectly cosy. The design also helps retain the unbroken lines throughout the space. Note how it perfectly mirrors the breakfast bench on the right.

8. Monochrome magic

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

The monochrome decor, sleeping platform and super high-end finishes make this studio home the perfect abode. We love the geometric planes of the marble kitchen bench here.

9. Perfect finishes

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist study/office
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

For the ultimate finish have a look at this small apartment! The colour scheme is perfectly followed throughout the room and the built in benches create lots of working space.

For more small home inspiration, have a look at Smart modern design: a tiny yet brilliant home.

10 modular shelving ideas for modern homes
Which of these little homes is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks