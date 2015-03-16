​A touch of nostalgia

The past is a magical place, made all the more magical by its distance. There is something so reassuring, so familiar and warming, about items that remind us of the past that even the most slavish devotee to the here and now may sometimes feel secretly drawn towards them. The power of things to convey a sense of history cannot be overestimated; often it is possible to feel a particular period vividly evoked simply by being in the vicinity of an object reminiscent of that time. This can even be the case with period we haven’t lived through; find yourself confronted with the gold-coated throne of some long-dead monarch and you may suddenly find it easy to imagine yourself transported back to a room filled with elegant lords and ladies, on their best behaviour as the king holds court. The same effect is, of course, possible on a much less grand scale. Even less historically significant or outwardly impressive items can help conjure up a sense of days gone by – and in your own home, not just in a museum. If you’re not up for embracing a full-on vintage look in your interior, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate nostalgic touches here and there. Here are just a few beautiful pieces to get you started on your adventures in time travel.