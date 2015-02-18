Renovating a Roman apartment: historic meets modern

Any renovation plan is always at least partly dependent on three things: the original structure of the building, its history, and the place where the building to be renovated is located. Today, we're taking a look at a house in Rome's famous and historic Trastevere quarter whose renovation proceeded with a view to retaining as much as possible of its historic character, while also creating a modern and bright space.

The 85 square metre apartment, before renovation, had the classic interior structure of typical Italian houses of the seventies and eighties, with a single corridor leading from the entrance and linking all the various rooms, with each room placed in succession, separated by walls dividers and with a single window in each one. In the original structure, from the entrance the bathroom, bedroom, living room and dining room lay off the corridor, in that order, with the dining room directly connected with the kitchen and the balcony. As we will see, the renovation project carried out by the architects Giandomenico Florio, first redefined the interior layout; maintaining the position of the various rooms, but interpreting them in a modern way, with no more main corridor. The renovation, including remodelling and new furniture, cost approximately € 80,000.