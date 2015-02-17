It's hard to imagine, but there was a time when it was very common for homes to lack a dedicated room for washing and sanitation. The popularity of Victorian-style bathrooms would have you believe that bathrooms were common in the Victorian era, but in fact it was only at the very tail end of the 19th century that bathrooms as we'd recognise them today became a feature of middle-class English homes. So what we'd call a 'Victorian-style' bathroom is often a mix of the real (toilet cisterns set high on the wall, for example) and the imagined (claw's foot baths—baths in Victorian middle-class homes were more commonly made of copper or tin, and had no feet). Regardless of the historic accuracy of what we'd class as Victorian in style, we can all agree that there's something elegant and romantic about Victoriana in the bathroom; we'll take the glossy, curved porcelain and wood panelling and leave the arguments about accuracy to the historians!