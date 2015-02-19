Restaurant Manish São Paulo

Facing street-side is the Mashrabiya panel. Traditionally, a Mashrabiya is a type of projecting oriel window enclosed with carved wood latticework usually found on the second storey of a building or higher, and often lined with stained glass. In this version, the Mashrabiya is a long panel that encloses the entrance hallway to the restaurant, and protects it from the busy street outside. The lattices are open, but on the other side of the entrance hall is a long glass wall. From the inside, the Mashrabiya seems to be glassed in. Its geometric design was inspired by the modern composition created by architects Howard Ashley, Hisham Al Bakri and Baharuddin Kassim for the Malaysian National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, built in 1965.