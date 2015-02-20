Beautiful and offbeat accessories

There are tonnes of quirky and fun accessories out there for the home—we covered just some of them, for the kitchen, in a piece not too long ago on homify. Everybody (or nearly everybody) loves a bit of quirky fun, but this week we're going to focus on objects that, while offbeat, are also quite beautiful. Often handmade, with love and attention, these pieces display craftsmanship and in some cases real, serious artistry. They're twists on familiar objects, making things that we take for granted a little strange and unfamiliar again. Some challenge us to rethink these objects, and to look at them afresh; others surprise us with a jolt of oddness; while others again make us appreciate that 'handcrafts' can be impeccably constructed and finished. It's a mixed bag, but what they all have in common is a delightful oddness as well as a certain beauty.