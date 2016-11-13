Your browser is out-of-date.

15 clever ways to transform your bathroom with paint

homify Eclectic style bathroom
When we plan and design our bathroom, we frequently opt for a range of tiles, stone and waterproof materials. However, an oft-overlooked decorative element is the simple and effective option of paint. Paint works exceptionally well in the bathroom, and despite common misconceptions, is perfect for wet and humid spaces. Not only available in a range of colours and styles, paint is also extremely inexpensive when compared with other alternative wall treatments.

Today we’re going to be showing you some stylish ways to employ paint in your bathroom, along with a few helpful tips and tricks. Sound good? Read on below and learn more with our handy guide!

1. Look at mixing and pairing colours with your tiles and/or other decorative elements in your bathroom

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

2. For added elegance opt for a different shade of your existing tiling. This room is a brilliant earthy and luxurious example

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. If you are worried about waterproofing your room, opt for a half wall of tiles, and finish with brighter wall paint

New life for a 1920s home - extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey, TOTUS
TOTUS

New life for a 1920s home—extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

4. Tile certain ‘wet’ areas of your bathroom, while leaving the rest open for a fresh and lively paint hue

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

5. Always choose water resistant paint varieties, and remember to seal your bathroom or toilet appropriately before applying any wall treatments – especially paint

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

6. Remember that ceramic does not necessarily indicate water resistance, you need to protect your walls correctly, or paint will crinkle and flake from your walls

Bathroom homify
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

7. Insulation is essential within the bathroom, and will ensure your room stays mould and mildew free. You can treat your walls to avoid this occurring, or look for a special bacteria-resistant paint

Bathroom WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store

Bathroom

WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store

8. Prevent the formation of moisture by chatting to a professional

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Professionals are able to assist in sealing your wet space, and will ensure the job is done correctly. Although this may seem expensive, you will save money in the long run! Find an expert via our homify website and get started today…

9. Not a fan of paint? Why not try wallpaper instead? Just remember to seal your walls to prevent any buckling or warping

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. There are plenty of different varieties of paint on the market – including those with textured inclusions such as sand and flakes

the blue whale, 23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

11. To save money, paint your walls and opt for a simple tiled space around your main fixtures

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

12. Neutral hues work best in the bathroom and can be enhanced with standout tiles or ceramic accessories

MAISON VITORIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

13. Black and white is a timeless combination that will suit any bathroom or wash space!

En-suite To Main Bathroom - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

En-suite To Main Bathroom—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

14. Choose a sumptuous yet muted paint hue in your traditional bathroom to evoke a sense of romanticism and serenity

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Don’t forget chalkboard paint! This wonderful option will enliven your bathroom and offer a chance to get creative…

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

What colour would you like to paint your bathroom? 

