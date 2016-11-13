15 clever ways to transform your bathroom with paint

When we plan and design our bathroom, we frequently opt for a range of tiles, stone and waterproof materials. However, an oft-overlooked decorative element is the simple and effective option of paint. Paint works exceptionally well in the bathroom, and despite common misconceptions, is perfect for wet and humid spaces. Not only available in a range of colours and styles, paint is also extremely inexpensive when compared with other alternative wall treatments.

Today we’re going to be showing you some stylish ways to employ paint in your bathroom, along with a few helpful tips and tricks. Sound good? Read on below and learn more with our handy guide!