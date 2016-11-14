Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy ways to brighten your home with patterns

Almohadones con diseños propios de b-home, b-home b-home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Herringbone, camouflage, chevron, chequer, lattice and plaid—the list of patterns and motifs simply never ends. From some of the most common such as paisley or gingham to the truly unique, there is a seemingly endless array of interesting and eye-catching arrangements. Better yet, these intriguing and attention-grabbing patterns can be installed and employed into your home in order to create a stylish and energetic space. But how does one perfectly integrate patterns into their dwelling?

In today’s Ideabook, we’re going to be taking a peek at 10 simple ways you can incorporate patterns and boost your interior aesthetic. From toilet tiling to wild wallpaper, there are many easy and effortless approaches that are sure to look sophisticated and chic. Would you like to know more? Read on, and check out our top tips below!

1. Get creative with your tiling

In this bathroom we are able to see that the tiles are all encompassing, and truly create a space that feels futuristic and welcoming. Timeless yet a little avant-garde, this room is completely patterned in a hexagonal motif, increasing the room's interest and engagement. 

2. Strip it back to basics

If you don't want to add a pattern to your home, why not strip back some wall covering to reveal one? Exposed brick walls are super chic, stylish and age-defiant. A neat DIY project for the season, this enduring pattern is sure to boost your home's style and personality.

3. One pattern, two patterns, three patterns, more!

Almohadones con diseños propios de b-home, b-home b-home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Can't decide on a pattern to employ in your home? Why not add them all? Throw cushions are an ideal way to add some patterned perfection within your abode, while offering an almost failure free design project. 

4. Getting arty

Art is a brilliant way to add patterns in a regulated yet artful manner. Interior designers often place artworks within rooms to boost visual interest, while imparting a unique and individual aesthetic. 

5. Bold, dramatic and eye-catching

Wow! This design is stunning, and breathes new life into this heritage home. Don't be shy when adding patterns, trust your instincts and your originality will shine through.

6. Working with colour

When you choose a pattern for your room, you can also work with different colours to further the impact of your design. Take some cues from this herringbone example, which is both sophisticated and elegant. 

7. A fabulously patterned feature

Instead of adding patterned tiles or wallpaper to your entire space, why not create a feature wall? This bathroom panel is stylish and doesn't overdo the patterned aesthetic, but instead keeps it restrained and visually effective. 

8. Mix n' match

Get creative with your patterns and mix a few different designs together. Fancy something colourful? Perhaps you want an eye-catching and unique pattern combination? Mixing and matching your patterns can have impressive and original results—give it a try!

9. Etched patterns

Patterns come in many shapes, sizes and construction methods, with etching being one of the lesser known design possibilities. While colour and shape generally take priority and focus, it's important to look at how the pattern is created, as well as how the textural elements of the finished product might look in your home. 

10. Working with shadows and light

Singapore is a city blessed with light—we have an inordinate number of sunny days, which can be utilised in your home to create patterns. Take some cues from this example, which makes the most of illumination to create a feature wall of interesting patterns and shapes. 

Which pattern idea did you like best? If you'd like to continue reading, check out: 7 home organisation mistakes—and how to fix them!

Which is your favourite pattern or style from our selection?

