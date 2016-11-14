10 easy ways to brighten your home with patterns

Herringbone, camouflage, chevron, chequer, lattice and plaid—the list of patterns and motifs simply never ends. From some of the most common such as paisley or gingham to the truly unique, there is a seemingly endless array of interesting and eye-catching arrangements. Better yet, these intriguing and attention-grabbing patterns can be installed and employed into your home in order to create a stylish and energetic space. But how does one perfectly integrate patterns into their dwelling?

In today’s Ideabook, we’re going to be taking a peek at 10 simple ways you can incorporate patterns and boost your interior aesthetic. From toilet tiling to wild wallpaper, there are many easy and effortless approaches that are sure to look sophisticated and chic. Would you like to know more? Read on, and check out our top tips below!