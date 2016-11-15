Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your home

This kitchen has a light and airy look, thanks to its unusual pale granite surfaces. Granite is the perfect element for the kitchen because it does not stain easily, and won't absorb unwanted liquids. This makes it easy to wipe and maintain on an everyday basis. The beige hues of the counter complement the chrome and white environs perfectly.

