The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

Justwords Justwords
Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern bathroom
The bathroom is the space where we start our days. It is also the space where we seek rejuvenation and relaxation at the end of the day. Needless to say, this room should possess a certain sense of serenity and comfort when it comes to the layout and elements, so there are no struggles with the functionality of the space. Come and take a look at these 5 brilliant transformations and get inspired to do up your bathroom in a whole new way!

1. Before: odd pattern and colour play

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
This bathroom had no coherent style, thanks to the odd pattern on the beige tiles and the pink fixtures. The colour combination as well as the dull finish made the space look cluttered.

After: sleek and playful makeover

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
With slim pink and purple tiles on one side, this bathroom now gets a whimsical makeover. Frosted glass and beige fittings come together with the glass and chrome cubicle for a look that says modern and edgy.

2. Before & after: from garish to great

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern bathroom
This bathroom suffered from a truly garish look before. Red brick tiles, unsightly green fixtures and a clashing black floor made it all look too busy to handle. The new incarnation has a soothing appeal, with beige and white plus plenty of golden lighting for a tranquil aesthetic.

3. Before & after: from cluttered to organised

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
This bathroom had a severely cluttered look previously, with old fittings and glass cabinets revealing a mess of cosmetics. Post makeover, it boasts a sleek mirror with wide wooden frame. The simple sink looks elegant, while the wooden bureau below does well to contain the mess and create a more open look. The lighting is also a much-improved feature.

4. Before: dated look

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
This white bathroom had old-school pink patterned wallpaper, along with drapes on one side and bulky cabinetry below. The sunken look of the vanity corner and the heavy elements made it look dated despite the neat surroundings. Time for a makeover!

After: minimalism to the rescue

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
This bathroom gets a complete overhaul along the lines of modern minimalism, thanks to the architects at Arckid. The sleek stone bureau as well as the square sink make for a neat and modern statement. Glass partitions and a window without too many layers create an open and airy look. The mirror is now a simple one with lighting that reaches every nook and cranny.

5. Before: completely mismatched

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
The mismatched elements of this bathroom made it quite an eyesore. The classic WC unit with the bidet and drapes created a dated aesthetic, particularly in combination with the red rug and patterned wallpaper.

After: modern and classic touches

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
The new bathroom has a distinct grey and white palette and modern appeal, thanks to the contemporary wall-mounted fixtures. A classic wooden bureau stands stylishly to one side.

Ready to give your own bathroom a ravishing makeover? Here’s another story you might like: A narrow apartment's beautifully bright makeover.

The beautiful 75m² apartment built on a tight budget
Which of these bathroom makeovers is your favourite?

