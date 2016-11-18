The wonder of modern rustic style in 9 photos

Industrial décor is popular with homeowners these days, so it's no wonder that this style would be incorporated into homes with a rural element. The use of concrete and brick is a tribute to both rural and industrial styles, with modern furniture finishing the combination on a contemporary note.

These dwellings have us daydreaming about living in them! What about you? If you're in the mood for more home ideas, here’s another article you're sure to love: 13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces.