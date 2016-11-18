The wonder of modern rustic style in 9 photos

Modern homes are increasingly incorporating rustic or earthy elements for a unique, warm and cosy look. After all, the blend of the old and new has a charm unlike any other style. Interior designers and architects everywhere have realised the value of this combination and the result is that many homes are employing elements like wood, stone and brick for remarkable visual impacts. Today we will take you through 9 such abodes, where contemporary touches unite with rusticity to help you connect with nature and simple living. Enjoy!
Wrought iron furniture has never really gone out of style. This courtyard setting is proof of that. The paved floor combined with wrought iron table and chairs is perfect for an evening full of reminiscing about old times and evoking nostalgia. We absolutely loved the use of creepers across the ceiling and lush plants in the corners. Credit for this setting goes to the interior architects at Arlene Gibbs Decor.
Create a home with multiple open spaces. Line the interior with stones and you will feel like you are living in a medieval castle! Add some contemporary-style interior décor and matching furniture for a cosy home that is both stylish and inviting.
This home sums up in one picture how rural style does not always have to be obvious. Take the interior; it is modern, but the roof is tiled. The furniture is simple and elegant, but a closer look at the coffee table reveals a surprise. It’s a cauldron! If you're looking to furnish your home with such pieces, pick unusual décor items that will stand out.
Who says a modern home cannot thrive in a rural setting? Take this gorgeous home that sits on the edge of the sea. With rustic elements such as an exposed brick wall and succulents in the garden, you will never forget where you are. The modern furniture and trendy décor only serve to increase the charm of this living area.
Rural homes often have spaces that are too unusual to be used. However, this is exactly what makes those spaces so unique. Bring them to life with appropriate décor much like this cave-like arch. A sofa, a table, and a lamp are all it takes to light up any space and make it usable.
This gorgeous backyard is to die for! We love the low walls of rough stone. The tables and chairs made of wrought iron and painted white are perfect for this backyard. A wooden roof with lights strung across its length also adds a great effect. We wonder how great a picnic in this backyard would be!
Rural structures are very different from contemporary ones. But we love how this designer has incorporated the exterior structure of a barn into the final design of the house. The large imposing structure has been converted to something that is sophisticated, elegant and extremely modern.
The unusual lighting, use of exposed stones for the exterior and the grey and white tones all create some beautiful harmony for the eyes. See the wooden frame through which you can peek into this elegant home? It is set in stone and looks every bit rustic from the outside.
Industrial décor is popular with homeowners these days, so it's no wonder that this style would be incorporated into homes with a rural element. The use of concrete and brick is a tribute to both rural and industrial styles, with modern furniture finishing the combination on a contemporary note.
These dwellings have us daydreaming about living in them! What about you?