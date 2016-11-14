The picture-perfect family home of your dreams

Today on homify 360, we visit a lovely home blessed with supremely pleasant design and idyllic surroundings. The architects opted for an innovative structure perfect for a modern family, and with its open-plan living space, sophisticated features and old-fashioned charm, this lovely home is truly welcoming. But let's not forget the gorgeous gardens that form part of this property too! We cannot wait to explore both the exterior and interior of this dreamy abode… . Join us!
The state-of-the-art home has an all-white exterior, allowing us to catch a quick glimpse of the simple family room through its expansive windows. The spacious grounds that surround this brilliant modern home are one of its best features. The homeowners can enjoy fantastic front and rear gardens, so whether you’re one for rose buds or a vegetable patch, this lovely home would be the perfect setting.
From this perspective, we can admire the well-lit interior at evening time. The double-storey house features a variety of lighting features, allowing the inhabitants to enjoy the cool breeze of summer air as dusk settles in. With lighting this elegant, who wouldn’t want to spend the evening on the terrace?
The dramatic paved terrace of this brilliant modern home is certainly enviable and inviting, especially on a sunny day. The creeping shrubs planted along the paving boundary soften the majestic structure, while the irrigation lines that run through the flower beds ensure that maintaining this garden will be a breeze.
The bathroom has an undeniably spacious and sophisticated design. Located on the second level of the residence, it's in close proximity to the bedrooms. The modern bathroom features the very latest in technology, with a rain shower head for optimum luxury and revitalisation. The floating bathroom sink is an awesome oversized unit that complements the sleek fixtures and fittings.
As we move back downstairs, we enter the amazing living room. The colour palette is a combination of neutral tones and vibrant accents. The collection of artwork that decorates the walls leaves one inspired and impressed by the taste of the owners, while the furniture boasts an abundance of textures and detail.
If you enjoy cooking up a storm for your family and friends, then this stylish kitchen is divine! The addition of white and grey adds a neutral, minimalist effect, while warmer tones are introduced through timber flooring and an accent wall. The open-plan living space enhances the comfortable charm of the home, and with its brilliant illumination, this home is perfect inside out!