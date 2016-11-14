Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The picture-perfect family home of your dreams

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360, we visit a lovely home blessed with supremely pleasant design and idyllic surroundings. The architects opted for an innovative structure perfect for a modern family, and with its open-plan living space, sophisticated features and old-fashioned charm, this lovely home is truly welcoming. But let's not forget the gorgeous gardens that form part of this property too! We cannot wait to explore both the exterior and interior of this dreamy abode… . Join us!

Contemporary creativity

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The state-of-the-art home has an all-white exterior, allowing us to catch a quick glimpse of the simple family room through its expansive windows. The spacious grounds that surround this brilliant modern home are one of its best features. The homeowners can enjoy fantastic front and rear gardens, so whether you’re one for rose buds or a vegetable patch, this lovely home would be the perfect setting.

Illuminated evening view

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

From this perspective, we can admire the well-lit interior at evening time. The double-storey house features a variety of lighting features, allowing the inhabitants to enjoy the cool breeze of summer air as dusk settles in. With lighting this elegant, who wouldn’t want to spend the evening on the terrace?

Sunshine feeling

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern houses
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The dramatic paved terrace of this brilliant modern home is certainly enviable and inviting, especially on a sunny day. The creeping shrubs planted along the paving boundary soften the majestic structure, while the irrigation lines that run through the flower beds ensure that maintaining this garden will be a breeze.

Brilliant bathroom

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern bathroom
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The bathroom has an undeniably spacious and sophisticated design. Located on the second level of the residence, it's in close proximity to the bedrooms. The modern bathroom features the very latest in technology, with a rain shower head for optimum luxury and revitalisation. The floating bathroom sink is an awesome oversized unit that complements the sleek fixtures and fittings.

Art gallery features

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern living room
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

As we move back downstairs, we enter the amazing living room. The colour palette is a combination of neutral tones and vibrant accents. The collection of artwork that decorates the walls leaves one inspired and impressed by the taste of the owners, while the furniture boasts an abundance of textures and detail.

Cosy kitchen

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern kitchen
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

If you enjoy cooking up a storm for your family and friends, then this stylish kitchen is divine! The addition of white and grey adds a neutral, minimalist effect, while warmer tones are introduced through timber flooring and an accent wall. The open-plan living space enhances the comfortable charm of the home, and with its brilliant illumination, this home is perfect inside out! If you liked this lovely home, you'll certainly enjoy: The tiny but perfect white apartment.

10 easy ways to brighten your home with patterns
What did you think about this fantastic family home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks