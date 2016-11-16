The compact home of simple modern living

The home we focus on today is all about comfort, simple living and family. The architects of this stylish modern abode opted for a neutral colour scheme, innovative design and practicality, while the spacious layout allows fresh air and perfect planning to be a part of the living space. The open-plan concept allows the residents to walk freely throughout the interior, while the contemporary design is something that we cannot wait to begin admiring. Join us as we explore!
The state-of-the-art home is covered by a white and blue corrugated exterior. The front garden is small but welcoming and adds a touch of greenery to the façade. The home has a few strategic windows to welcome sunshine to the interior, while the architecture allows this house to be eye-catching and aesthetically appealing too.
The living room space is chic and refreshing with a comfortable atmosphere and cosy amounts of sunshine. With lighting this elegant, the owners are always on the terrace during the evening to enjoy a glass of wine, the summer breeze and entertainment with family and friends. But more on that later…
The designer kitchen is minimalist and sophisticated, with a warm and neutral colour palette and timber flooring adding an interesting effect to the design. The kitchen boasts ample storage, modern appliances and sleek countertops ensuring that the layout is trendy and tasteful.
A skylight is an awesome addition to any home, allowing the darkest of areas to be well-lit throughout the day and keeping the interior warm and friendly. The wooden flooring, simple colour scheme and afternoon sun makes this corner a comfortable spot from which to admire the beauty of your surroundings. Wouldn't you like this to be the first part of the home you see as you exit your bedroom in the morning?
The bathroom here has everything from storage to a built-in laundry space, while natural wooden hues dominate the colour scheme. A design such as this will not date any time soon, and because the wood is treated to withstand moisture and humidity, this bathroom is durable as well.
We've come to the end of this homify feature, but we need to pay special attention to the best part of this home! The living room opens onto a terrific terrace that is filled with charm and a relaxing atmosphere. The neutral colour palette and textured materials that decorate this space make it usable whatever the weather conditions. So go on—enjoy the sunshine and take in the sensational views of the horizon!