A chic and simple apartment makeover (to give you ideas)

The apartment we visit today has seen new life after its recent renovation. In this feature we look at before and after images from each room, detailing the gorgeous transformation side by side. The home went from ugly and unimaginative to elegant, modern and filled with light. We cannot wait to see more from this lovely apartment makeover for decor inspiration and contemporary design ideas!
The living room was previously dark, grey and dingy. Partition walls limited the freedom of movement and made the space appear cramped and dull.
Since the revamp, the room is now bright and comfortable, filled with fantastic sunshine and fresh air. The partitions have been removed, opening the space for a welcoming effect. The all-white walls and wooden flooring enhance a cosy ambiance, while the addition of a quirky shelf has a stylish effect.
The dining room is also bright and cheery since its makeover, with the all-white walls, natural lighting and unique ceiling lamp making a sophisticated impact. The original wall panels were kept for that retro look, but given a spruce of paint for some elegant detail. The dining room table may be small, but that doesn’t mean that dinner parties with loved ones cannot be an awesome affair!
The interior designers of this kitchen renovation opted for a minimalist look. The sleek cabinets, modern appliances, black and white colour scheme and polished surfaces create an interesting effect, while the quirky flooring and splashback detail are a brilliant choice too. Can you believe how bright this space is throughout the day?
When it comes to makeovers, the bathroom is usually the space that requires the most attention. This shady and distasteful bathroom has been upgraded to a chic dark colour scheme, making it wonderful from every perspective.
The home office is very often the last room in the home to get attention during a revamp. But here, this space is now usable, creative and charming. The room is perfect for peace and quiet, allowing its user to utilise the serenity to meet that looming deadline in style. The addition of wall-to-wall shelving is great for storage of client information and personal account details.
The final room we look at in this feature is the master bedroom. The previous design saw an odd colour scheme that did nothing to uplift the mood of the occupants. But, since the renovation, the bedroom has plenty of light, space and contemporary design. The white walls of the bedroom and fantastic storage will ensure that the space remains tidy and uncluttered, while the mirror length enhances the light and illusion of space too.