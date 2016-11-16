36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

You might not think you are cut out for a minimalist home interior, but what if we were to tell you that some of the most stylish, covetable and efficient homes follow this design trend to the letter? How about if we went a step further and told you that you can even enjoy some cool and calm minimalism, even if you have a family? It's absolutely true and to prove that, we have found some of the most incredible and awe-inspiring minimalist homes to show you today, each of which was curated by a fabulous interior designer that knew exactly how to adapt the genre to work for the clients involved. From sparse living rooms through to super contemporary bathrooms, minimalism can work everywhere, the only question is; do you want it to work in your home? Take a look at these minimalist motifs to see which ones you love!