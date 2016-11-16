Your browser is out-of-date.

36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
You might not think you are cut out for a minimalist home interior, but what if we were to tell you that some of the most stylish, covetable and efficient homes follow this design trend to the letter? How about if we went a step further and told you that you can even enjoy some cool and calm minimalism, even if you have a family? It's absolutely true and to prove that, we have found some of the most incredible and awe-inspiring minimalist homes to show you today, each of which was curated by a fabulous interior designer that knew exactly how to adapt the genre to work for the clients involved. From sparse living rooms through to super contemporary bathrooms, minimalism can work everywhere, the only question is; do you want it to work in your home? Take a look at these minimalist motifs to see which ones you love!

1. Impactful white stairs.

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
2. Pared-back chic.

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
3. A utopian white kitchen.

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
4. A clutter-free kitchen.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist houses
5. Multifunctional room divides.

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
6. Monochrome and minimal design.

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Minimalist kitchen Wood White
7. Studio apartment solutions.

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
8. An almost not there bathroom.

homify Minimalist style bathroom
9. L-shaped and lovely.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
10. White everything, except the floor.

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
11. Open and super simple.

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist living room Wood
Z House

12. Reflective furniture.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist living room
13. Huge frameless mirrors.

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
14. Plainly finished textures.

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
15. Sleek cabinets.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist kitchen
16. Statement flush-fitting lights.

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
17. Angular suite items.

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist style bathroom
18. Having nothing more than you need.

homify Minimalist bedroom
19. Minimal structural elements.

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist style bathroom
20. Small scale furniture.

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
21. Fewer accent colours.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist kitchen White
22. Monochrome in the living room.

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist living room
23. Strictly neutral tones.

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
24. Linear layouts.

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Minimalist kitchen
25. Subtle suite items.

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist style bathroom
26. Built-in shelving.

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
27. Open high ceilings.

homify Minimalist living room
28. Natural materials.

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist style bathroom
29. Modern room divides.

homify Minimalist kitchen White
30. All-in-one spaces.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
31. Sunken bathtubs.

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
32. Wood as an accent colour.

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Minimalist kitchen
33. Hidden integral storage.

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
34. Repurposed dead space.

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
35. Matching outdoor spaces.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
36. Natural materials inside and out.

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
For even more minimalism inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The neutral minimalist apartment.

The compact home of simple modern living
Are you giving minimalism your maximum attention?

